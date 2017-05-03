UNCG Downs Elon Behind Second-Inning Outburst

ELON, N.C. – Facing the third-ranked hitting team in the nation on Tuesday night, the Elon University baseball team dropped a 10-3 decision to the visiting UNCG Spartans at Latham Park.

Box Score | Play-by-Play

Elon (20-25) had seven hits on the night, including a pair from Kyle Jackson who also scored once.

Andrew Moritz went 3-for-5 with a run and one RBI for UNCG (27-16), while Cesar Trejo drove in three during a 2-for-4 night that included a home run. The Spartans had 15 hits and entered the game with a .331 team batting average.

Sean Byrnes (2-1) took the loss after being charged with seven runs on seven hits in 2.0 innings.

UNCG’s Jake Lewis (1-2) earned the win during the designated staff day after going 2.0 scoreless innings and allowing just one hit.

How It Happened: UNCG loaded the bases with three straight one-out singles in the top of the second before Ryan Clinch lined a 1-1 pitch just over the head of a leaping Garrett Stonehouse for a two-RBI single. The Spartan lead grew to 4-0 when Tripp Shelton kept one just inside the third base bag for a two-RBI double with two down in the inning. A fifth run crossed the plate on a Moritz single to right. It became a seven-run inning when Trejo hit a two-run homer to left-center.

Elon got on the board in the last of the fourth. Jackson led off with a single, moved to second when Ty Adcock was hit by a pitch and to third on Kory Shumate’s fielder’s choice. Cam Devanney picked up the RBI with a sac fly to center.

UNCG came right back with two in the fifth as Caleb Webster and Devin Ruiz had RBI singles.

Three straight walks loaded the bases for Elon in the bottom of the fifth before Ryne Ogren lined a sacrifice fly to right. The Phoenix reloaded the bases with a Jackson single, but the Spartans escaped further damage with a strikeout and ground out.

With UNCG up 10-2 in the eighth, the Phoenix got one more run on a double play ball as Adcock, who had began the inning with a walk, scored.

Notes: Jackson picked up his fifth outfield assist of the season and hits 10th in two seasons at Elon… Jackson is now tied for the team lead with 16 multi-hit performances this season… Mike Borucki singled in the third inning to record the first hit of his career.

On Deck: Elon will play its final road series of the season as the Phoenix heads to New York for a CAA set with the Hofstra Pride. The series is scheduled to open on Friday, May 5, at 3 p.m.