Bill Hass on Baseball:Flat Hoppers Fall to Legends 8–4

Flat Hoppers Fall to Legends 8–4

from Bill Hass at www.gsohoppers.com

The momentum of a three-game road winning streak did not carry over for the Hoppers Tuesday night.

The Hoppers finished a seven-game road Sunday, took Monday off and headed back to First National Bank Field. But Lexington spoiled things with an 8–4 victory.

Jordan Holloway, L.J. Brewster and Dustin Beggs turned in consecutive outstanding starts that paved the way for three straight wins in Asheville. But Dylan Lee couldn’t keep things going at home. The Hoppers’ left-hander gave up nine hits, including two homers to left-handed hitters, and six runs in his five innings of work.

“Starting pitching sets the tone and it didn’t today,” said manager Todd Pratt.

Lexington scored in six of the nine innings against Lee and two relievers. The Hoppers’ offense, meanwhile, had six hits?—?all singles?—?and drew seven walks but never could put together a big inning. They were 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position and stranded nine runners.

“We didn’t stop the bleeding and we didn’t cause any bleeding,” was Pratt’s succinct summation.

Lexington had 11 hits, six for extra bases. Chris DeVito, Khalil Lee and Nick Dini all hit homers. DeVito ripped his league-leading ninth homer, a two-run shot, off Lee in the third inning. He also added a sacrifice fly to boost his total to 33 RBIs, which leads the SAL by a wide margin.

There’s little time to dwell on the outcome. The teams play a 10:45 game Wednesday morning (full disclosure: I will not be there), the first of two school kids days during this home stand.

NOTES: James Nelson had two hits and two RBIs for the Hoppers, and Justin Twine added two hits … Many of the Lexington’s players were teammates with Hopper Boo Vazquez last summer with Burlington in the Appalachian Rookie League … Vazquez was released by Kansas City and signed by Miami.