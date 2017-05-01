Southeast Guilford High School Athletics for the week of 5/1-5/6/17
05/01/17 Monday Baseball V Men’s H 5:00 PM TBA Metro Baseball #4 Southern Alamance vs #5 Dudley @ SE SE Baseball Field
05/01/17 Monday Soccer V Women’s A 6:00 PM Southern Alamance
05/01/17 Monday Baseball V Men’s H 7:30 PM TBA Metro Baseball #3 Page vs #6 Ben L. Smith @SE SE Baseball Field
05/02/17 Tuesday Track MS Men & Women’s H 4:00 PM Eastern Guilford
05/02/17 Tuesday Baseball V Men’s H 5:00 PM TBA All-Metro Baseball Conference #1 SE vs Winner of #4 vs #5 @ SE
SE Baseball Field
05/02/17 Tuesday Soccer V Women’s H 6:00 PM Smith SE Soccer Facility
05/02/17 Tuesday Softball V Women’s A 7:00 PM TBA All-Metro Softball Conference #2 SE vs Winner of #3 vs #6 @ SA
05/02/17 Tuesday Baseball V Men’s H 7:30 PM TBA All-Metro Baseball Conference #2 Grimsley vs Winner of #3 vs #6
@ SE SE Baseball Field
05/03/17 Wednesday Soccer V Women’s A 6:00 PM Ben L. Smith High School @Bryan Park
05/04/17 Thursday Track V Men & Women’s A 4:00 PM Metro Conference Metro Conference Championships
Dudley High School
05/04/17 Thursday Baseball V Men’s H 7:00 PM TBA All-Metro Conference Baseball Tournament Final 7pm @SE SE Baseball Field
05/04/17 Thursday Softball V Women’s A 7:00 PM TBA All Metro Conference Softball Tournament Finals 7pm @ SA
05/05/17 Friday Lacrosse V Men’s A 6:00 PM TBA 1st Round State Playoff’s
05/05/17 Friday Lacrosse V Women’s H 6:00 PM TBA 2nd Round of the State Playoffs SEHS Stadium
