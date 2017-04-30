Local Players Taken/Selected in the NFL Draft:Larry Ogunjobi(Ragsdale HS), Tarik Cohen(N.C. A&T), T.J. Logan(Northern Guilford HS), James Summers(Page HS) and Winston Craig(Ragsdale HS)

ROUND THREE

Larry Ogunjobi, from Ragsdale High School and Charlotte, was selected by the Cleveland Browns

ROUND FOUR

Tarik Cohen RB, from N.C. A&T to the Chicago Bears

ROUND FIVE

T.J. Logan, from Northern Guilford High School to the Arizona Cardinals

FREE AGENT SIGNEE

James Summers(Page High School) signed a Free Agent deal with the Arizona Cardinals

Winston Craig(Ragsdale HS) signed a Free Agent deal with the Philadelphia Eagles

Richmond Spiders football web site on 6’4/290 Winston Craig:

Craig had a huge senior year and anchored the Spider defensive line for three years. He finished his career making 43 consecutive starts. He finished as a two-time All-CAA honoree and a 2016 All-American.

This past fall, Craig racked up 59 tackles, 11 for a loss, including 7.5 sacks, which ranked second in the league.

Arizona Cardinals NFL site on T.J. Logan:

Coach Bruce Arians didn’t think his return man was on the roster when he spoke at the owners meetings last month.

The Cardinals may have found him in the draft.

The Cardinals selected North Carolina running back T.J. Logan with their second selection in the fifth round on Saturday. While David Johnson will gobble up most of the carries, Logan could be a change-of-pace option on offense and make an immediate impact on special teams.

“He’s a guy that we’d been focused on for quite some time,” General Manager Steve Keim said.

The 5-foot-9, 196-pounder ran a 4.37-second 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine, the fastest mark among running backs. He averaged 32.9 yards per kick return and returned two for scores as a senior. Logan didn’t return punts in college and hopes to add it to his repertoire.

“Any way I can help, whether that’s kick return, catching punts, being on kickoff team, it doesn’t matter,” Logan said. “I just want to help contribute.”

Logan had 675 rushing yards, 244 receiving yards and 12 total touchdowns last season with the Tar Heels. While he doesn’t project to be a big part of the offense in 2017, the Cardinals could choose to employ him in certain situations to take advantage of his home run ability.

“I pride myself on my speed and trying to run by guys,” Logan said. “If I feel like he’s not as fast as me, I’m trying to leave him in the dust.”

Cleveland Browns NFL.com site on Larry Ogunjobi:

The Browns on Friday selected UNC-Charlotte defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi with the 65th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

He was selected with the first pick in the third round.

“We were very excited about Larry. He has really only been playing football since his sophomore year of high school,” Browns vice president of player personnel Andrew Berry said.

“We thought he was one of the more physically gifted defensive tackles in the entire draft – strong, explosive and athletic. Coming into the fall, he obviously dominated Conference USA and improved every year during his career. He was exceptional during the Senior Bowl week and responded well to the uptick in competition. Really just the time that we spent scouting him going to work him out this spring, we felt very comfortable with his overall skillset and his fit in our defense.”

Ogunjobi started every single game over his four-year career and led the team in tackles for loss in each one of those seasons. This past year,

Ogunjobi had 13.5 tackles for loss and landed on Conference USA’s first team.

Ogunjobi participated at the 2017 Senior Bowl, where the Browns coaching staff served as coaches for the South team. He’s the first player to ever be drafted from UNC-Charlotte, which launched a football program in 2013.