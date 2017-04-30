High Point Holds 2017 Student-Athlete Awards Ceremony

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Senior Renato Punyed and junior Haley Barnes were named High Point University’s Athletes of the Year at the Panthers’ student-athlete awards ceremony Sunday evening (April 30) at the Hayworth Fine Arts Center.

Renato started 19 games for the men’s soccer team and was named to the All-Big South First Team. Punyed finished the season with five points on goal and three assists and after the season signed professionally with IBV in the Icelandic Premier League.

Barnes led the Panthers to a Big South Championship and an NCAA Tournament berth as the Big South Tournament’s Most Valuable Player. Barnes made the All-Big South First Team and became the 10th Panther to register 1,000 career kills.

The HPU volleyball team earned the Competition Cup based on academic performance, student-athlete giving, outreach, leadership, supporting fellow athletes and athletic performance.

Senior Vinny Todaro (men’s cross country/track and field) earned the E. Vance Davis Scholar-Athlete Award, while junior Becca Rolfe (women’s soccer) took home the Tobias Scholar-Athlete Award.

Junior Darla Poulin (women’s lacrosse) was named the Breakout Athlete of the Year, while Siggi Benonysson (men’s soccer) was honored as the Freshman of the Year. The volleyball team’s win in the Big South final was voted High Point’s Game of the Year.

Senior Mick Horrocks (men’s lacrosse) and sophomore Keaton Case (women’s cross country/track and field) were voted the department’s Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year, respectively, by High Point’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.

For excellence in the area of strength and conditioning, the Iron Panther of the Year Awards went to senior Erika Bridges (women’s track and field) and junior Austin White (men’s basketball). The Iron Cubs of the Year were freshmen Drew Daczkowski (baseball) and Jenna Smith (volleyball).

Athletic Director Dan Hauser gave highlights of High Point University’s 2016-17 school year. All of HPU’s seniors earned rings provided by the Panther Club.

2016-17 HIGH POINT ATHLETICS AWARDS & HONORS

Panther Cup Team MVPs:

Austen Zente, Baseball

Miles Bowman, Jr., Men’s Basketball

Kaylah Keys, Women’s Basketball

Vinny Todaro, Men’s Cross Country

Natalia Ocasio, Women’s Cross Country

Brendan MacDougall, Men’s Golf

Samantha Vodry, Women’s Golf

Tim Troutner, Jr., Men’s Lacrosse

Samantha Brown, Women’s Lacrosse

Renato Punyed, Men’s Soccer

Kelsey Perrell, Women’s Soccer

Pablo Romero Gonzales, Men’s Indoor Track & Field

Kanajzae Brown, Women’s Indoor Track & Field

Drew Francoeur, Men’s Outdoor Track & Field

Keaton Case, Women’s Outdoor Track & Field

Haley Barnes, Volleyball

Male Athlete of the Year: Renato Punyed, Men’s Soccer

Female Athlete of the Year: Haley Barnes, Volleyball

Competition Cup Winner: Volleyball

Tobias Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Becca Rolfe, Women’s Soccer

Davis Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Vinny Todaro, Men’s Cross Country/Track and Field

Sportsman of the Year: Mick Horrocks, Men’s Lacrosse

Sportswoman of the Year: Keaton Case, Women’s Cross Country/Track and Field

Game of the Year: Volleyball wins Big South Championship

Freshman of the Year: Siggi Benonysson, Men’s Soccer

Breakout Athlete of the Year: Darla Poulin, Women’s Lacrosse

Male Iron Panther of the Year: Austin White, Basketball

Female Iron Panther of the Year: Erika Bridges, Track & Field

Male Iron Cub of the Year: Drew Daczkowski, Baseball

Female Iron Cub of the Year: Jenna Smith, Volleyball