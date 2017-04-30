High Point Holds 2017 Student-Athlete Awards Ceremony
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Senior Renato Punyed and junior Haley Barnes were named High Point University’s Athletes of the Year at the Panthers’ student-athlete awards ceremony Sunday evening (April 30) at the Hayworth Fine Arts Center.
Renato started 19 games for the men’s soccer team and was named to the All-Big South First Team. Punyed finished the season with five points on goal and three assists and after the season signed professionally with IBV in the Icelandic Premier League.
Barnes led the Panthers to a Big South Championship and an NCAA Tournament berth as the Big South Tournament’s Most Valuable Player. Barnes made the All-Big South First Team and became the 10th Panther to register 1,000 career kills.
The HPU volleyball team earned the Competition Cup based on academic performance, student-athlete giving, outreach, leadership, supporting fellow athletes and athletic performance.
Senior Vinny Todaro (men’s cross country/track and field) earned the E. Vance Davis Scholar-Athlete Award, while junior Becca Rolfe (women’s soccer) took home the Tobias Scholar-Athlete Award.
Junior Darla Poulin (women’s lacrosse) was named the Breakout Athlete of the Year, while Siggi Benonysson (men’s soccer) was honored as the Freshman of the Year. The volleyball team’s win in the Big South final was voted High Point’s Game of the Year.
Senior Mick Horrocks (men’s lacrosse) and sophomore Keaton Case (women’s cross country/track and field) were voted the department’s Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year, respectively, by High Point’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.
For excellence in the area of strength and conditioning, the Iron Panther of the Year Awards went to senior Erika Bridges (women’s track and field) and junior Austin White (men’s basketball). The Iron Cubs of the Year were freshmen Drew Daczkowski (baseball) and Jenna Smith (volleyball).
Athletic Director Dan Hauser gave highlights of High Point University’s 2016-17 school year. All of HPU’s seniors earned rings provided by the Panther Club.
2016-17 HIGH POINT ATHLETICS AWARDS & HONORS
Panther Cup Team MVPs:
Austen Zente, Baseball
Miles Bowman, Jr., Men’s Basketball
Kaylah Keys, Women’s Basketball
Vinny Todaro, Men’s Cross Country
Natalia Ocasio, Women’s Cross Country
Brendan MacDougall, Men’s Golf
Samantha Vodry, Women’s Golf
Tim Troutner, Jr., Men’s Lacrosse
Samantha Brown, Women’s Lacrosse
Renato Punyed, Men’s Soccer
Kelsey Perrell, Women’s Soccer
Pablo Romero Gonzales, Men’s Indoor Track & Field
Kanajzae Brown, Women’s Indoor Track & Field
Drew Francoeur, Men’s Outdoor Track & Field
Keaton Case, Women’s Outdoor Track & Field
Haley Barnes, Volleyball
Male Athlete of the Year: Renato Punyed, Men’s Soccer
Female Athlete of the Year: Haley Barnes, Volleyball
Competition Cup Winner: Volleyball
Tobias Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Becca Rolfe, Women’s Soccer
Davis Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Vinny Todaro, Men’s Cross Country/Track and Field
Sportsman of the Year: Mick Horrocks, Men’s Lacrosse
Sportswoman of the Year: Keaton Case, Women’s Cross Country/Track and Field
Game of the Year: Volleyball wins Big South Championship
Freshman of the Year: Siggi Benonysson, Men’s Soccer
Breakout Athlete of the Year: Darla Poulin, Women’s Lacrosse
Male Iron Panther of the Year: Austin White, Basketball
Female Iron Panther of the Year: Erika Bridges, Track & Field
Male Iron Cub of the Year: Drew Daczkowski, Baseball
Female Iron Cub of the Year: Jenna Smith, Volleyball
