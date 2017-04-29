Tarik Cohen(N.C. A&T) goes to the Bears in Round 4, Larry Ogunjobi(Ragsdale HS) to Browns in Round 3 and still waiting to hear about T.J. Logan, Winston Craig and maybe James Summers as a Free Agent

Tarik Cohen RB, from N.C. A&T to the Chicago Bears in Round Four of the NFL Draft…..Larry Ogunjobi, from Ragsdale High School and Charlotte, was selected by the Cleveland Browns in Round Three on Friday night and we are still waiting to hear about UNC RB T.J. Logan, from Northern Guilford High School and Winston Craig, DL from Ragsdale HS and Richmond University…Hoping to see James Summer(Page HS), and East Carolina University, end up signing some kind of Free Agent contract, after the draft is complete at this day’s end….

