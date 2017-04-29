Southeast Guilford Track and Field: The Signing of National Letters of Intent by Joel Shores – UNC-Charlotte and Michael Steele – UNC-Pembroke.
These are pictures from the signing of National Letters of Intent by Joel Shores of Southeast Guilford, UNC-Charlotte and Michael Steele, UNC-Pembroke.
