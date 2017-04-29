Southeast Guilford Track and Field: The Signing of National Letters of Intent by Joel Shores – UNC-Charlotte and Michael Steele – UNC-Pembroke.

Posted by Press Release on April 29, 2017 at 12:26 pm under College, High School, Photos

These are pictures from the signing of National Letters of Intent by Joel Shores of Southeast Guilford, UNC-Charlotte and Michael Steele, UNC-Pembroke.

2017-04-28 SEG Signing-01

2017-04-28 SEG Signing-05

2017-04-28 SEG Signing-04

2017-04-28 SEG Signing-03

2017-04-28 SEG Signing-02

