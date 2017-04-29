Mid-Piedmont 3-A Baseball Tournament begins on Monday:Semifinals and Finals at Ledford HS

The Mid-Piedmont 3-A Baseball Tournament begins on Monday at the higher seeded team’s home field…..

#1 Ledford Round One Bye….

#6 Western Guilford at #3 Southwest Randolph 6pm

#7 Southern Guilford at #2 Asheboro 6pm

#5 North Forsyth at #4 Central Davidson 6pm

*****The semifinals will be held Tuesday at Ledford High School and the finals will be Wednesday at Ledford.*****