Mid-Piedmont 3-A Baseball Tournament begins on Monday:Semifinals and Finals at Ledford HS
The Mid-Piedmont 3-A Baseball Tournament begins on Monday at the higher seeded team’s home field…..
#1 Ledford Round One Bye….
#6 Western Guilford at #3 Southwest Randolph 6pm
#7 Southern Guilford at #2 Asheboro 6pm
#5 North Forsyth at #4 Central Davidson 6pm
*****The semifinals will be held Tuesday at Ledford High School and the finals will be Wednesday at Ledford.*****
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.