Hendon Hooker at Virginia Tech, but the Dudley Panthers will still be strong and DEEP at QB in 2017

Dudley will be deep at quarterback this coming Fall of 2017, and that is with the former Panther starter, now entrenched in a QB battle, at Virginia Tech University in Blacksburg, Virginia….

Hendon Hooker working to be the starting QB as a freshman for the VA Tech Hokies, while back home in Greensboro, the Dudley Panthers will be deeper than ever at the quarterback position….

For Dudley you will have senior Richard ‘Quad’ Monroe pushing to be the #1 Dudley Panther QB, after being the backup to the 4-A State Champion QB of 2016, Hendon Hooker…

Alston Hooker, Hendon Hooker’s younger brother, was the #3 signal-caller for the Dudley Panthers as a freshman and saw action in quite of few of the Panthers’ games….

Now Alston, as a sophomore, should be ready to be the backup to Quad Monroe in 2017, when the Panthers hit the field, as a 3-A football factor…

So, you have Monroe #1, Alston Hooker #2 and now you have former Northeast Guilford QB Gerald Simpson enrolled at Dudley and we are hearing G Simpson is in the Dudley Academy and with the way he was able to play QB for NEG, Simpson should be a key option at QB this coming Fall for Dudley….

Gerald Simpson has the ability to pass and he can run too and he will be able to play some defense for Dudley, either at DB or at LB…He was a strong LB for Northeast Guilford last season….Simpson really was a strong running quarterback for the Northeast Guilford Rams…..

Dudley QB’s…

1)Monroe

2)A. Hooker

3)Simpson

*****The big question comes into play, as we say, “How much QB time will G. Simpson get at Dudley High School???”……..*****

Simpson to Dudley and it happened at the end of the 3rd grading quarter and that means Gerald Simpson has now been over at Dudley somewhere in the neighborhood of the past 4 weeks……….

+++++Interesting move and it sure makes Dudley stronger than ever, but where does this leave the Northeast Guilford Rams and new head coach Earl Bates???+++++