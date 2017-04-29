College Women’s Tennis Final – Virginia Wesleyan 5, Guilford 2

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Guilford College’s Katie Claggett took a victory in the top-singles spot for the Quakers as Virginia Wesleyan College claimed a Friday afternoon victory over Guilford, 5-2. Virginia Wesleyan improves to 2-13, 1-8 in the ODAC while the Quakers finish the season 1-14, 0-11 in the ODAC.

Claggett claimed Guilford’s singles win in the top spot for the Quakers with a strong 6-2, 6-1 victory over Virginia Wesleyan’s Katie Staman. Claggett’s victory was revenge for Staman’s doubles victory as Staman teamed up with Aubree Johnson to defeat Claggett and Nora Prokosch in a tight 8-6 match in the top doubles slot.

Leigh Fishman and Makayla McLaurin claimed Guilford’s other victory of the day, earning the win in the second doubles spot over Kellen Phillips and Abby Horgan, 6-2.

The Marlins posted straight-sets wins in the their remaining singles victories, only yielding more the four Guilford game victories twice in six tries.

Tennis Match Results

Virginia Wesleyan vs Guilford

Apr 28, 2017 at Greensboro, N.C.

(McMichael Centennial Class Courts)

Virginia Wesleyan 5, Guilford 2

Singles competition

1. Katie Claggett (GC) def. Katie Staman (VWCW) 6-2, 6-1

2. Kellen Phillips (VWCW) def. Nora Prokosch (GC) 6-4, 6-0

3. Leigh Fishman (GC) vs. Jacklyn Cheely (VWCW) 6-4, unfinished

4. Brooklyn Hopkins (GC) vs. Taylor Witherspoon (VWCW) 7-6, unfinished

5. Abby Horgan (VWCW) def. Makayla McLaurin (GC) 6-4, 6-2

6. Aubree Johnson (VWCW) def. Maureen Smith (GC) 6-1, 6-1

Doubles competition

1. Aubree Johnson/Katie Staman (VWCW) def. Katie Claggett/Nora Prokosch (GC) 8-6

2. Leigh Fishman/Makayla McLaurin (GC) def. Kellen Phillips/Abby Horgan (VWCW) 8-5

3. Jacklyn Cheely/Taylor Witherspoon (VWCW) def. Brooklyn Hopkins/Alex Giddens (GC) 6-2

Match Notes:

T-2:45