Bishop McGuinness Girls Soccer On A Hot Streak!
This was the 25th consecutive conference win by shutout by Bishop McGuinness over the last three seasons.
Bishop McGuinness Catholic HS AWAY Game Vs. North Stokes HS
Half time: BMHS 8, North Stokes 0
Final: Bishop McGuinness 9, North Stokes 0
Scoring :
1. BM Mary Kate Walsh (35:07)
2. BM Samira Davis (33:05)
3. BM. Mark Kate Walsh (26:25)
4. Caroline Coyte (17:12)
5. Caroline Coyte (9:45)
6. mark Kate Walsh (5:06)
7. Cammie Cooke (3:06)
8. Charlotte Debars (:02 PK)
Halftime 8-0 Bishop
9. Caroline Coyte (36:12 left in second half)
BM Assists: Caroline Coyte (2), Cammie Cooke (3), Mary Kate Walsh (2)
Shots: BM 26, NS 0
Saves: BM Claire Rogers 0
Saves: NS Corinne Hall 4
Corner Kicks: BMHS 4, NS 0
Records BMCHS 12-2 (6-0 conf), NS 1-16 (1-6 conf)
Submitted by:
Ray Alley
Bishop head soccer coach
