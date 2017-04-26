The 2017 Downtown Roundball Classic will be back in Greensboro July 15 and 16:Downtown Basketball Back in the ‘Boro
********The Greensboro Streetballers Association and the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department present the return of a Major Community Attraction……*******
The 2017 DOWNTOWN ROUNDBALL CLASSIC July 15 and 16
A Two-Day Basketball Tournament for Boys, Girls, Men and Women
and their Families Staged in the Heart of Greensboro
____________________________________________________________________
Full-Court 4-on-4 Hoops for all Ages and Skill Levels
Plus Great Food, Games, Celebrities, Music and Entertainment
_____________________________________________________________________
Deadline for Team Entry is Saturday, July 8
For More Information on this Outstanding Event
CALL TODAY
Ken Slade 336-965-0888 or Dan Gibson 831-917-7341
________________________________________________________________________
Sponsor Packages and Kiosks Available for Area Merchants
