The 2017 Downtown Roundball Classic will be back in Greensboro July 15 and 16:Downtown Basketball Back in the ‘Boro

The Greensboro Streetballers Association and the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department present the return of a Major Community Attraction……

The 2017 DOWNTOWN ROUNDBALL CLASSIC July 15 and 16

A Two-Day Basketball Tournament for Boys, Girls, Men and Women

and their Families Staged in the Heart of Greensboro



Full-Court 4-on-4 Hoops for all Ages and Skill Levels

Plus Great Food, Games, Celebrities, Music and Entertainment



Deadline for Team Entry is Saturday, July 8

For More Information on this Outstanding Event

CALL TODAY

Ken Slade 336-965-0888 or Dan Gibson 831-917-7341



Sponsor Packages and Kiosks Available for Area Merchants