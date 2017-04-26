Singles/Doubles No Troubles:Northwest Guilford Men’s Tennis aces East Forsyth, 9-0
School Total
Northwest Guilford (Greensboro, NC) 9
East Forsyth (Kernersville, NC) 0
Match Results
Match Name
1 Singles Brandon Dauler (So.)
Northwest Guilford (Greensboro, NC)
Def. 1 Singles Eagles
East Forsyth (Kernersville, NC)
6-0 6-0
2 Singles Rohit Ramkumar (So.)
Northwest Guilford (Greensboro, NC)
Def. 2 Singles Eagles
East Forsyth (Kernersville, NC)
6-0 6-1
3 Singles Tyler Rhyne (So.)
Northwest Guilford (Greensboro, NC)
Def. 3 Singles Eagles
East Forsyth (Kernersville, NC)
6-0 6-0
4 Singles Bryan Nie (Fr.)
Northwest Guilford (Greensboro, NC)
Def. 4 Singles Eagles
East Forsyth (Kernersville, NC)
6-0 6-1
5 Singles David Yocum (So.)
Northwest Guilford (Greensboro, NC)
Def. 5 Singles Eagles
East Forsyth (Kernersville, NC)
6-1 6-1
6 Singles Nathan Smith (Jr.)
Northwest Guilford (Greensboro, NC)
Def. 6 Singles Eagles
East Forsyth (Kernersville, NC)
6-0 6-0
1 Doubles David Yocum (So.) &
Tyler Rhyne (So.)
Northwest Guilford (Greensboro, NC)
Def. 1 Doubles Eagles
East Forsyth (Kernersville, NC)
8-0
2 Doubles Brandon Dauler (So.) &
Shiv Nag (So.)
Northwest Guilford (Greensboro, NC)
Def. 2 Doubles Eagles
East Forsyth (Kernersville, NC)
8-0
3 Doubles Trevor Phelps (Fr.) &
Ryan Fritz (Jr.)
Northwest Guilford (Greensboro, NC)
Def. 3 Doubles Eagles
East Forsyth (Kernersville, NC)
8-0
