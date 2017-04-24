Powerade State Games April Update/Piedmont Triad 2017

Powerade State Games April Update

Baseball Basketball BMX Disc Golf Fencing Field Hockey Figure Skating Gymnastics Horseshoes Ice Hockey Karate Lacrosse Pickleball Rugby Shooting Soccer Softball Swimming Takewondo Track & Field Ultimate Volleyball Wrestling

THIS YEAR’S REGISTRATION DEADLINES

WILL BE HERE BEFORE YOU KNOW IT!

May is fast approaching which means so are this year’s registration deadlines! Visit your sport specific webpage to register today and ensure you don’t miss out on this year’s Powerade State Games! Important May registration deadlines include:

Gymnastics – May 19th

Youth Soccer – May 24th

Field Hockey – May 26th

Youth Ice Hockey – May 26th

Pickleball – May 26th

Track & Field – May 30th

CONGRATULATIONS TO THIS YEAR’S POWERADE STATE GAMES FIGURE SKATING MEDAL WINNERS!

The 2017 Powerade State Games Figure Skating Competition was held earlier this month at the Greensboro Ice House. We had over 150 skaters from across North Carolina join us for a day full of skating. Thank you to all of those that came out for the event and congratulations to all of this year’s medal winners. Don’t forget, those that medaled qualify to compete in the 2017 State Games of America being held this August in Grand Rapids, MI!

While one sport is over, there are still 22 more to go!

Click here to register today to be a part of the action this June in the Piedmont Triad!

STAN KIMER – POWERADE STATE GAMES FEATURED ATHLETE!

The first Featured Athlete of this year’s Powerade State Games is figure skater, Stan Kimer! Click here to read his story and nominate yourself or a fellow athlete to be a 2017 Powerade State Games Featured Athlete. Everyone has a story to tell, what’s yours?

DON’T FORGET TO REGISTER FOR THIS

YEAR’S OPENING AND CLOSING ATHLETE PARTIES!

Come bounce around with us at this year’s Powerade State Games Opening and Closing Party! We are renting out Airbound Trampoline for our athletes and will also have official Powerade State Games neon t-shirts, Powerade State Games drawstring bags, Powerade water bottles, $10 in Dick’s Sporting Goods bonus certificates and more for those athletes that sign-up to jump! Visit this year’s Athlete Parties webpage for the latest details and to sign-up for your jump time today!

2017 STATE GAMES OF AMERICA

Athletes that receive Gold, Silver and Bronze medals at the Powerade State Games of North Carolina in 2015, 2016 and 2017 are eligible to compete at the 2017 State Games of America in Grand Rapids, Michigan. All medalists from any previous State Games of America are also eligible to compete.

If you don’t win a medal, you may be qualified to compete in a participation sport. Check out the State Games of America website for complete 2017 State Games of America eligibility information.

www.http://stategamesofamerica.com