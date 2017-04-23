College Baseball Finals – Guilford 8-10, Bridgewater (Va.) 7-4
GREENSBORO, N.C. – Guilford College swept an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) baseball doubleheader from visiting Bridgewater College Saturday. Game scores were 8-7 and 7-4.
The Quakers improved to 20-16 (7-10 ODAC) and remained in contention for one of six ODAC Tournament berths. The Eagles are now 13-23 and 6-13 in league play.
In the opener, the teams combined for 31 hits. In the bottom of the ninth inning, Guilford used an RBI single by Charles Finney that scored pinch-runner Austin Wilson with the winning run.
Mitchell Stumpo hit 3-for-4 with three RBI and Joe Metts went 3-of-5 to pace Guilford’s hitters. Josh Shepherd and Rocco Wilcox both had two base hits. Jacob Talley was a perfect 4-for-4 with a double for the Eagles.
Logan Jones (4-1) pitched the final three hitless innings and got the win for Guilford. Fellow reliever Kyle Jones (3-1) took the loss for the Eagles.
In the nightcap, John Todd (6-3) tossed a complete game on the hill for Guilford. He scattered 11 hits in the 10-4 victory. Eagles’ starter Jordan Showalter (0-2) took the loss for the visitors.
The Quakers plated six runs in the first inning to chase Showalter and never trailed in the contest. Guilford’s Stumpo hit 4-for-5 with two runs, three doubles and two RBI. Wilcox went 2-for-3 for the Quakers.
Guilford outhit the Eagles, 12-11. Austin Batten and Matthew LaPrade both had two hits for Bridgewater.
Guilford hosts Emory & Henry College Wednesday (4/26) in its final home game of 2017. First pitch is 3 p.m. at McBane Field.
