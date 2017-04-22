Johansen Leads Elon Phoenix at Duke Invitational Track & Field

DURHAM, N.C. – A new school-record from senior Kimberly Johansen in the 800-meters stood out among the performances for the Elon University women’s track and field team on the opening day at the Duke Invitational on Friday evening, April 21, at Morris Williams Track and Field Stadium.

RESULTS

Johansen broke her school-record in the 800-meters for a second in as many meets for the Chelmsford, England, native. She clocked a time of 2:08.31 –besting her previous personal and school-record best of 2:08.41 that she set in her last meet at the Tiger Track Classic on April 8. She finished third overall in the race.

In the 400-meters, Katie Arbogast was Elon’s top finisher in the race with a new personal-best mark of 56.78. Lauren Brzozowski clocked a time of 57.70 in the event for the Phoenix.

Sophia Tasselmyer was clocked a time of 17:50.13 in the 5,000-meters, earning a top-10 standing. Briana O’Grady had a toss of 162’ 6” (49.55m) in the hammer throw and was 13th overall in the event.

Carrie Abraham finished in the top-10 of the long jump after the senior had a leap of 18’ 5.75” (5.63m). Sophomore Nicole Karabas set a new personal-best in the pole vault, clearing the bar at 11’ 3.75” (3.45m) and was eighth overall. Teammate Ellie Bennett tied Karabas with the same cleared height, but needed more attempts and finished 10th overall.

Skylar Barthelmes was eighth overall in the javelin throw for the Phoenix. The rookie was a throw of 128’ 5” (39.14m) in the event.

Elon closes out the two-day meet tomorrow, April 22, with events scheduled for a 12 p.m. start.