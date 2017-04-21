Southern Guilford’s Garren Dearman signs to play basketball at Methodist University

Garren Dearman signing to play basketball at Methodist University.

Summary of Garren’s career: Garren has been an integral part of the recent success at Southern Guilford. Garren joined the varsity ranks at Southern Guilford as a sophomore during the 2014/2015 season. The previous season SG was 1-23 and did not win a conference game. Within the next 3 years Garren helped Southern win their first Conference Tournament Championship in 20 years, first regular season Conference Championship in 25 years, and first NCHSAA 3-A State playoff win in 19 years. Garren averaged 17 ppg this season, 4 rebounds and 3 assist this year. He was selected 3rd team HSXtra.com All Area, he was a Mid Piedmont all-conference selection, and participated in the Triad East West All-star game.