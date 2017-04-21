HS Baseball and Softball:Post those scores here

Greensboro Sports
Your Source For Sports News In Greensboro
Posted by Andy Durham on April 21, 2017 at 11:05 pm under High School | Read the First Comment
Baseball: Page 14, Dudley 0
SW Guilford fan said,
SW Guilford 8 East Forsyth 0
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.
Name (required)
Mail (will not be published) (required)
Website
Notify me of follow-up comments by email.
Notify me of new posts by email.
CAPTCHA Code *
© 2017 Greensboro Sports
SW Guilford fan said,
SW Guilford 8
East Forsyth 0
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.