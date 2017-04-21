Coker College Women’s Soccer Inks Grimsley’s Lilia Rodriguez

HARTSVILLE, S.C.- Lillia Rodriguez has signed her Institutional Letter of Intent to become a member of the Coker women’s soccer team next season, head coach Debbie McGuinness announced today.

Rodriguez comes to Hartsville from Grimsley High School where she ran cross country and played soccer for the Whirlies. She also played on the PowerAde State Games Region 5 soccer team in summer 2016.

“Lillia will bring more speed into our team, and coupled with her hard work she will add great value to our squad,” said McGuinness.

She is the daughter of Salvador and Romelia Rodriguez and plans to study exercise science.

Rodriguez joins McGuinness’s recruiting class for 2017-18.

Story by Jake Miller.