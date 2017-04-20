Start Times Adjusted for CAA Tennis Championship Quarterfinals (Elon & Burlington locations)

ELON, N.C. – The Colonial Athletic Association has announced start time changes for 2017 CAA Men’s and Women’s Tennis Championship quarterfinal matches scheduled on Friday, April 21, at both the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center and the Burlington Tennis Center.

The match times have been made due to the inclement afternoon weather forecast in the region. All of the morning matches have been moved to an 8:30 a.m. start time, while the afternoon matches will now begin at approximately 11:30 a.m.

Both the Elon University men’s and women’s tennis matches will now take place around 11:30 a.m. The Phoenix women will face No. 7 Towson at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center. The men will take on No. 7 Hofstra at the Burlington Tennis Center.

For more information on the CAA tennis tournament, please visit www.caasports.com.