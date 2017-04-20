Some of the High School Baseball Numbers jumping off of the page at you as we head toward the end of the regular season

Here are Some of the High School Baseball Numbers jumping off of the page at me, as we are just one week away from the completion of the regular season…

Kyle Blendinger(Southwest Guilford HS)…..(8-0) on the mound and batting .386 with 2 HR’s and 26 RBI…

JT Jarrett(Northern Guilford HS)…Batting .500 with 35 hits and 11 RBI in 19 games and usually batting leadoff for the Nighthawks…

Pitching-wise you have Blendinger at (8-0)…

Cameron Cotter(Northern Guilford) at (6-0)

Josh Pike(Northern Guilford) at (5-0)

Jacob Edwards(Southwest Guilford) at (6-1)

Chris Scheibly(Southeast Guilford) with 6 wins

Jaylen Guy(Southeast Guilford) with 5 wins

JC Ouzts(Northern Guilford) at (4-1)

Some teams have not updated their stats and some don’t have their stats up yet, but these are just some that caught our attention, as we were looking over the numbers today….

Back to batting….

Jake Bloss(Grimsley HS) batting .469 in 16 games with 13 RBI

John Small(Page HS0 batting .391 in 9 games with 9 RBI and 1 HR…

Downey Richmond(Smith HS) batting .382 with 10 RBI…

Cole Pickford(Northwest Guilford HS) batting .375 with 15 RBI and 2 Doubles…

Joey Rezek(Northwest Guilford HS) batting .365 with 13 RBI and a Triple(Freshman)…

Bryant Carrey(Northern Guilford HS) batting .364/13 RBI..

Jacob Edwards(Southwest Guilford HS) batting .345

Garrison Thornton(Southwest Guilford HS) batting .333/22 RBI…

Jared Tonkins(Smith HS) batting .324…

Saunders Joplin(Grimsley HS) at .317

Gus Hughes(Grimsley) at .300(Freshman)

Other catching numbers show:

Mason Chu at SWG with 16 RBI and batting .275

Joe Millwee at Northern with 2 HR’s and 20 RBI…

Joseph Young at Grimsley with 18 RBI and 12 runs and batting .281….

So far on the numbers that we have collected today, Blendinger(SWG) and Jarrett(NG), stand pretty tall…..

+++++Do you have some for us, be sure to update those stats and send them our way….+++++