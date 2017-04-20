Graham Sporting Goods High School Baseball and Softball Finals for Tonight(4/20/17)
Baseball Tonight Finals and thanks to Mike for getting us rolling/started:
Southeast Guilford 4, Davie County 2
7pm
SEG(17-3)
Southeast Guilford 10, Smith 0
4pm
Wesleyan Christian Academy 4, Forsyth Country Day 0
WES(18-1)
Northhern Guilford 9, Northeast Guilford 3
NG(19-1)
NG (19-1)-9, NE Guilford-3. WP-Cam Cotter, 5.1 IP, 1 H, 9 k, 0 R. Millwee-2 H, 2 RBI. Mericka-3b
Trinity 15, Southern Guilford 4
Trinity(10-10)
Clover Garden 23, Piedmont Classical School 4
Triad School of Science and Math 3, Greensboro Day School 2
TSSMA(9-3)
High Point Christian Academy 4, Southlake Christian 0
Softball Tonight:
Northern Guilford 16 Northeast Guilford 5
W: Lauren Nelson
L: Sydney Fields
Leaders: Northern – Karsen Cass 3-3 5RBI, 2R. Grace Wesoly 2-3 2R.
Northeast – Sydney Fields 2-3 1RBI, 2R, HR. Megan Hamilton 2-3, 2RBI. Harley Mesiemore 2-3
Northern 11-7 (10-4) Northeast 2-14(1-13)
WS Reynolds 16, Dudley 1
+++++Augusta Greenjackets 5, Greensboro Grasshoppers 3+++++
