Elon Men’s Golf Opens CAA Championships on Friday

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University men’s golf team is set to participate in the 2017 Colonial Athletic Association Men’s Golf Championship this weekend, April 21-23, at at the Salisbury Country Club in Midlothian, Va.

TEE TIMES

Every round will tee off at 8 a.m. and groups will tee off every nine minutes at Salisbury Country Club. The Phoenix will tee off first with Delaware and College of Charleston in the first round with tee times from 8 a.m. until 8:36 a.m. Click Here for all of the pairings.

LAST YEAR

The Phoenix placed fourth at the 2016 CAA Men’s Golf Championship held at St. James Plantation at The Founders Club in Southport, N.C. Jonathan DiIanni paced the maroon and gold last year, placing in a tie for fifth individually. Philip Loeb is Elon’s top returning finisher after earning a tie for 13th in the 2016 event. Charlie May finished a stroke behind in a tie for 14th individually.

THE FIELD

The Phoenix enters the tournament as the fourth-highest ranked team in the eight-team field. Elon is ranked 158th in the nation by GolfStat.com. College of Charleston’s rank of 63rd leads the league entering the tournament. Between the Cougars and Phoenix are UNCW (72) and James Madison (77). The field also consists of William & Mary, Delaware, Drexel, Towson and Hofstra.

STELLAR SEASON

Elon finished the spring earning top-five finishes in four of five tournaments. Adding the fall season, the Phoenix has placed in the top-five six times in 10 tournaments. Elon claimed its first team-title in seven years after winning the Towson Invitational on March 25-26. The Phoenix has had four of its competitors finish among the top-25 individuals in five tournaments this season.

INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONS

William Harwood and Jake Leavitt each claimed individual titles during the regular season. Harwood won the individual title outright at the Pinehurst Intercollegiate during the spring. Jake Leavitt earned a share of the individual title during Elon’s own Phoenix Invitational in the fall.

CAA HONORS

The Phoenix has had four CAA Golfer of the Week selected this season. Jake Leavitt earned the honor in the fall, while William Harwood and Jared Mactas were selected in the spring. Mactas has earned the honor twice.