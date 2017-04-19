Women’s Golf: HPU Finishes Third at Big South Championships

NINETY SIX, S.C. — The High Point University women’s golf team concluded a record-setting week finishing in third place as the Big South Championships concluded Wednesday (April 19) at the Patriot at Grand Harbor in Ninety Six, S.C.

The Panthers shot 293 on Wednesday to finish with a three-round total of 883, a school-record 54-hole low total. The 293 (+5) on Wednesday matched the second-best single round against par in program history, beaten only by HPU’s round on Tuesday (286, -2).

“I’m thrilled with the way we performed this week,” HPU head coach Alexis Bennett said. “It was great to see the team follow yesterday up with another very solid round today. We have so many positives to take away from this week and this year as a whole. I couldn’t have asked for a better group than the one I was fortunate to lead this year and we couldn’t have accomplished as much as we did without their dedication and positive mindset day in and day out.”

Freshman Samantha Vodry led the Panthers with a final round 3-under 69 to finish in a tie for third overall 5-under 211. Her 54-hole total of 211 is the lowest in school history. Her total 69 in the final round is one stroke off the school record for the single-round low total. For her efforts, she was named to the Big South All-Tournament Team.

Senior Danielle Fuss finished her Panther career with a 3-over 75 to finish 17th overall at 7-over. Junior Cayla Smith finished a stroke behind in a tie for 18th at 8-over after shooting 4-over 76 on Wednesday. Freshman Tonrak Tasaso finished in a tie for 20th at 9-over for the tournament after shooting 1-over 73 in the final round. Freshman Anna-Marie Kuenzle improved each round and shot 10-over 82 on Wednesday.

At the awards ceremony following the tournament, Fuss was named to the Big South All-Conference Team as well as the Big South All-Academic Team, while Vodry and Tasaso were both named to the Big South All-Freshman Team.