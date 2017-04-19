Southeast Guilford’s Joel Shores and Michael Steele’s signing of National Letters of Intent Ceremony

Southeast Guilford has two members of the Men’s Track and Field Team that will be signing National Letters of Intent on Thursday, April 27 at 4:10 PM in the Southeast Guilford High School Media Center.

The two members of the team signing are Senior Distance Runner, Joel Shores and Senior Pole Vaulter, Michael Steele.

Shores is signing with UNC-Charlotte and Steele with UNC-Pembroke.