NCHSAA Announces Charlie Adams Endowed Scholarship Winners For 2017

CHAPEL HILL – The North Carolina High School Athletic Association is pleased to announce the 2017 recipients of the Charlie Adams Endowed Scholarship, an award honoring former executive director of the NCHSAA. Jennae Ann Jacob from Marvin Ridge High School and Logan Todd Odom from Robbinsville High School were named the winners of the $1,500 scholarship.

Jacob, a senior from Waxhaw, has been a member of the Marvin Ridge cross country and track teams during her four years with the Mavericks. She has been named an all-conference performer in each of her four years of cross country and is captain of the women’s track team for her senior season and holds the school record in the women’s 800 Meter run. She is also very accomplished off the track as well, as a participant in the school’s Robotics, Beta and Key Clubs in addition to the National Honor Society.

She has been awarded achievement awards for Multimedia and Webpage Design as well as a National Academy of Future Scientists and Technologists Award of Excellence. Jacob has served as a volunteer counselor at Camp Boomerang where she served as a peer buddy for children with autism. She is also the founder and president of The Reserve to the Rescue, which assists a local animal rescue league. Jacob will continue her running career at Appalachian State where she plans to study Digital Communication.

Odom, a senior from Robbinsville, participated in wrestling, football and baseball during his four years at Robbinsville High. In wrestling he was a part of the school’s 1A State Champions and Western Regional Championship team. He has been a member of the Robbinsville High School student council all four years and as the “Team Captain” for the school’s accountability group.

Outside of school, Odom has served as a Special Olympics volunteer peer helper, a youth football and wrestling coach and has assisted with Manna Food Bank. In his spare time, Odom enjoys fly fishing and bass fishing while being an active member at Cedar Cliff Baptist Church. He plans to attend Western Carolina where he plans to study Business Education and complete Basic Law Enforcement Training.

The Charlie Adams Endowed Scholarship was created in honor of Charlie Adams, former executive director of the NCHSAA, for his more than 40 years of dedication to helping the boys and girls of North Carolina by offering opportunities to participate in athletics. The female award is given in honor of his daughter, Michelle Adams Szwajkun, who participated at Chapel Hill High School on the cross-country team, including a spot on the 1984 state championship team. The male award is given in memory of Charlie Adams’ son, C. Scott Adams, who wrestled at Chapel Hill High and was the first Tiger to compete in the state wrestling championships, finishing fourth overall.