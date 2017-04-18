Graham Sporting Goods High School Baseball and Softball Scoreboard:Eastern and Northern in tight games tonight at NG

*****Also tonight, courtesy of the Lone Bus Driver Ranger Robert Stutts with Men’s Lacrosse:Grimsley 6, West Forsyth 5 *****

Baseball Tonight Finals:

Northern Guilford 5, Eastern Guilford 3

WP:Cameron Cotter/LP:Dillon Koonce

Cotter:4 IP, 0 H, 7 K….

HR:(NG) Joe Millwee…JT Jarrett from NG was 4-4 with 2 Doubles and 2 runs scored…Caleb Kennedy(EG) 1-2/RBI/Run…

NG now at (18-1/13-0)…EG(10-8/5-7)

End of 3 Innings, Eastern was up 3-1 and Northern began their rally with a run in the 4th and then 3 more runs in the 5th Inning….

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Eastern Guilford 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 3 - - NGHS 1 0 0 1 3 0 - 5 - -

More #’s to follow…

High Point Christian Academy 10, Greensboro Day 0

Rockingham County 10, Western Alamance 3

Southeast Guilford 4, Southern Alamance 1

East Forsyth 6, Glenn 1

WP Grant Eidschun with 6 Innings/14 First Pitch Strikes and 3 K’s…

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E GLN 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 5 1 ESTF 3 0 0 3 0 0 X 6 4 0

North Forsyth 5, Western Guilford 4

LP:Nick Thompson

JV:Western Guilford 4, North Forsyth 1

WG info courtesy of Heath Lineberry

Grimsley 16, Dudley 12

Grimsley(8-10/6-2)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Grimsley 1 0 3 5 0 2 5 16 7 3 Dudley 2 6 1 0 0 0 3 12 10 3

Southwest Guilford 10, Ragsdale 0 (5 Innings)

SWG(16-3/6-1)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Ragsdale 0 0 0 0 0 - - 0 - - SGHS 0 3 0 6 1 - - 10 - -

Page 10, Smith 0

Page(8-10/4-4)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Ben L. Smith 0 0 0 0 0 - - 0 - - Page 2 3 0 2 3 - - 10 - -

Burlington Williams 8, Northeast Guilford 3

NEG(8-12/5-8)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E NGHS 0 0 0 2 1 0 0 3 - - WMWHS 1 1 4 0 1 1 - 8 - -

Southern Guilford 3, Central Davidson 1

Second straight win for SG…

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Central Davidson 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 6 2 SGHS 0 0 0 0 0 3 - 3 4 2

Randleman 17, High Point Andrews 0

Randleman(14-6/6-1)

Softball Tonight Finals:

Northern Guilford 3, Eastern Guilford 2

Northwest Guilford 11, High Point Central 1 (6 Innings)

NWG(11-4/6-0)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E HPCHS 0 1 0 0 0 0 - 1 - - NGHS 0 1 3 4 0 3 - 11 - -

East Forsyth 13, Glenn 12

EF(10-6/5-2)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Glenn 0 0 4 0 7 0 1 12 - - East Forsyth 1 1 5 1 4 0 1 13 - -

Page 17, Smith 0 (5 Innings)

Page(10-6/6-2)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Ben L. Smith 0 0 0 0 0 - - 0 - - Page 9 8 0 0 - - - 17 - -

Grimsley 30, Dudley 12 (3 Innings)

Grimsley(2-6/2-4)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Grimsley 6 1 23 - - - - 30 - - Dudley 3 2 7 - - - - 12 - -

Burlington Williams 8, Northeast Guilford 4

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E NGHS 0 0 1 1 0 0 2 4 7 2 WMWHS 1 0 4 3 0 0 - 8 12 3

Central Davidson 6, Southern Guilford 1

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E SGHS 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 3 2 Central Davidson 1 1 1 0 1 2 - 6 12 1

Western Guilford 17, North Forsyth 5

Tonight Western Guilford defeated conference rival North Forsyth 17-5. Winning pitcher was Michaela Stutts (3-12), losing pitcher was Allison Lawson (2-14).

Leading hitters for Western Guilford were:

Jordan Van Hook went 4 for 4, with a 3 run home run & 5 RBI’s

Michaela Stutts went 3 for 4 with a 2 run home run & 4 RBI’s

Triniti Galloway went 2 for 4 with a double.

*****Good effort by the Eastern Guilford softball and baseball teams at Northern tonight…EG led both games much of the way, before NG took over and put the Wildcats away, at the end….*****