Paris Kea(Page HS) named Overall Outstanding Champion, MIP and Strength/Conditioning Award Winner for UNC Tar Heels’ Women’s Basketball Program

Greensboro’s Paris Kea(Page High School) nearly stole the show at the 2016-17 Tar Heels’ women’s basketball banquet, winning the Overall Outstanding Champion Award, she was named the Most Improved Player on the team for the past season, and she won the Strength and Conditioning Award and that is all just a sign/indication of how hard this kid has been working at UNC…..

from www.goheels.com:

CHAPEL HILL – The annual end of season banquet for the North Carolina women’s basketball team put a wrap on the 2016-17 campaign.

Redshirt sophomore guard Paris Kea(Page High School) was named the team’s overall champion for receiving the most cumulative points in all statistical categories maintained by the coaching staff throughout the season.

Kea(Page HS) also garnered most improved athlete honors and the Strength and Conditioning Award.

CLICK HERE to see a photo of Paris Kea in action for UNC and to learn more about all of the awards that were presented at this year’s and Paris has come a long way from her high school banquet/awards days at Boss Hoggs, over on Bessemer Avenue and she will probably see ‘The Boss’, when she gets back to town…..