Match Report on Northwest Guilford vs. Southwest Guilford:Vikings wrap up all Singles matches, 5-0
Total
Northwest Guilford (Greensboro, NC) 5
Southwest Guilford (High Point, NC) 0
Match Results
Match Name
1 Singles Brandon Dauler (So.)
Northwest Guilford (Greensboro, NC)
Def. Hayden Hmiel (Jr.)
Southwest Guilford (High Point, NC)
6-1 6-1
2 Singles Rohit Ramkumar (So.)
Northwest Guilford (Greensboro, NC)
Def. Varun Nair (Sr.)
Southwest Guilford (High Point, NC)
6-0 6-2
3 Singles Tyler Rhyne (So.)
Northwest Guilford (Greensboro, NC)
Def. Will Davis (Jr.)
Southwest Guilford (High Point, NC)
6-2 6-1
5 Singles David Yocum (So.)
Northwest Guilford (Greensboro, NC)
Def. Alexander Payne (So.)
Southwest Guilford (High Point, NC)
6-1 6-7 (4-7) 0-0 (10-5)
6 Singles Nathan Smith (Jr.)
Northwest Guilford (Greensboro, NC)
Def. Ali Chaudhry (Sr.)
Southwest Guilford (High Point, NC)
3-6 6-3 0-0 (10-3)
