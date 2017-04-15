Hamm, Munro Lead Elon Women’s Golf at CAA Championship

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Aurelia Hamm and Heather Munro both remain among the top 15 following two rounds of play at the 2017 CAA Women’s Golf Championship at Ford’s Colony Country Club. After Saturday’s second round, Elon stands sixth.

ROUND TWO

The Highlights

Hamm finished the second round in a tie for 11th individually with a two-day mark of 151. She had 11 pars and two birdies on her way to a second-round 78. For the tournament, Hamm has four birdies.

Munro, who had three birdies and seven pars over her second round, stands 15th with a score of 153. Munro has posted a total of four birdies as well.

Kelsey Badmaev, who leads the field with seven birdies through 36 holes, ended Saturday tied for 22nd with a 157.

Hilda Kristjansdottir sits 32nd with a two-day 163. She had two birdies and six pars on Saturday. Finally, Anali Otazo Rodas ended her second round in 39th place with a score of 171. She had six pars during her second 18 holes of the tournament.



Up Next

The championship concludes on Sunday with tee times starting at 8:00 a.m.

2017 CAA Championship

April 14-16 | Williamsburg, Va.

Team Standings

1. Delaware (306-295–601) +25

2. UNCW (304-299–603) +27

3. College of Charleston (296-308–604) +28

4. Towson (297-310–607) +31

5. James Madison (307-308–615) +39

6. Elon (306-318–624) +48

7. William & Mary (322-305–627) +51

8. Hofstra (333-335–668) +92

Elon Standings

T11. Aurelia Hamm (74-77–151) +7

15. Heather Munro (75-78–153) +9

T22. Kelsey Badmaev (77-80–157) +13

32. Hilda Kristjansdottir (80-83–163) +19

39. Anali Otazo Rodas (84-87–171) +27