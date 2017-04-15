Graham Sporting Goods High School Baseball Tonight Finals for (4/14/17)
Bobby Murray Tournament
Southwest Guilford 7, Raleigh Broughton 1
SWG(14-3)
The Southwest Guilford Cowboys baseball team won Friday’s neutral non-conference game against Raleigh Broughton by a score of 7-1.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E SGHS 4 1 0 0 2 0 0 7 9 1 Broughton 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 4 5
Copperhead Classic – McCrary Park
Eastern Randolph 12, High Point Central 11…(8 Innings)
HP Central(10-7)
The High Point Central Bison baseball team lost Friday’s neutral non-conference game against Eastern Randolph in extra innings by a score of 12-11.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 R H E HPCHS 0 1 2 4 0 2 2 0 11 - - Eastern Randolph 1 5 0 2 1 2 0 1 12 21 4
