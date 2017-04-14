Day Two of the Farm Bureau Invitational Baseball Tournament:Page vs. East Montgomery at 11am/Listen to the games on GreensboroSports Radio
Listen to the games from First National Bank Field on GreensboroSports Radio
Games coming up on Friday on Day Two/Friday/TODAY at the Farm Bureau Invitational Baseball Tournament:
11am:Page vs. East Montgomery
1:30pm:Grimsley vs. Rockingham County
4pm:Southeast Guilford vs. Wesleyan Christian Academy
6:30pm:West Forsyth vs. Randleman
GreensboroSports Radio for the games
