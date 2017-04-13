Greensboro College Men’s Golf Leads After Day One Of USA South Tournament

Men’s Golf Leads After Day One Of USA South Tournament

LaGRANGE, Ga. – The Greensboro College men’s golf team holds one-stroke lead following Day 1 of the USA South Athletic Conference Tournament.

The Pride finished the first 18 holes at two-under par, while Methodist University is at one-under par.

Scott Campbell is in second-place individually at four-under par after recording 12 pars, 5 birdies and 1 bogey on the round.

Luke Grogan is just two strokes behind his Pride teammate in a third-place tied after tallying 13 pars, 4 birdies, and 1 double-bogey.

Grant Powell (t-21, +4), Levi Grogan (t-9, E) and Ryan Fitzgerald also competed for Greensboro.

“All of the guys played really well today,” Coach Jim Cantamessa said. “We have put ourselves atop the leaderboard but the is still 36-holes left to play.”

The Pride men will return to action for Day 2 Friday at the par-72 Highland Country Club. For more information on Greensboro College men’s golf, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.