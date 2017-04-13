College Men’s Lacrosse Final – Hampden-Sydney 15, Guilford 10

HAMPDEN-SYDNEY, Va. – Duncan Morris scored five goals and an assist in Hampden-Sydney’s 15-10 lacrosse win over visiting Guilford College Wednesday night. Connor Pool and Ian Levin both scored three goals apiece for the Tigers, who improved to 10-4 (4-2 ODAC).

Guilford (6-7, 1-5 ODAC) scored the first two goals in both of the opening quarters, which gave the Quakers a 4-3 lead 11:51 before halftime. Nick Damiano (Greensboro, N.C./Western Guilford) netted two scores for the Quakers, but the Tigers reeled off the next six goals and claimed a 9-4 halftime lead. Morris and Pool both scored twice during the decisive run.

Man-up goals by Guilford’s Aswan Bland and Brennan Sweeney helped the Quakers close to within 10-7 late in the third quarter, but Hampden-Sydney’s Jack Hayden scored an extra-man goal with 28 seconds left in the third, which was followed eight seconds later by Morris’ fifth and final goal of the game.

Zack Berkowitz netted the fourth-quarter’s first score, but Chandler Shaheen, Pool and Levin connected in succession for a 15-8 Tigers’ cushion with seven minutes left. Quakers’ goals by Joe Eggleston and defenseman Matt Bowen closed the scoring.

Hampden-Sydney captured 22 of the game’s 28 face-offs and scored on three-of-five extra-man opportunities. Jared Arntzen won 12-of-15 draws and Wilson Booth and 10 wins in 12 tries. The face-off success contributed the Tigers’ 37-26 edge in ground balls. Arntzen had eight pickups and Booth added six. Levin added two assist to finish with five points, one better than Pool. Jack Doetzer doled out four assists. Mitch Renfrow played the first 57 minutes in goal and made nine saves.

Damiano, Sweeney and Berkowitz each scored two goals and an assist for the Quakers, who were outshot, 46-31. Damiano picked up a club-best four ground balls. Parker Styles went the distance in goal and made 14 saves.

Coach Tom Carmean’s Quakers host league-rival Virginia Wesleyan College Saturday (4/15) at 1:00 p.m.

SCORE BY PERIOD 1 2 3 4 Tot ------------------------------------- Guilford............ 2 2 3 3 - 10 Hampden-Sydney...... 3 6 3 3 - 15

Guilford SCORING: GOALS: Zach Berkowitz 2; Brennan Sweeney 2; Nick Damiano 2; Aswan Bland 1; Zack Capwell 1; Joe Eggleston 1; Matt Bowen 1.

ASSISTS: Zach Berkowitz 1; Nick Damiano 1; Brennan Sweeney 1.

Hampden-Sydney SCORING: GOALS: Duncan Morris 5; Ian Levin 3; Connor Pool 3; Chandler Shaheen 2; Hunter Brown 1; Jack Hayden 1.

ASSISTS: Jack Doetzer 4; Hunter Brown 2; Ian Levin 2; Wilson Booth 1; Luc Cassier 1; Duncan Morris 1; Connor Pool 1.

Guilford GROUND BALLS: Nick Damiano 4; David Felipe 3; Erik Fries 3; Alex Ramey 3; Tony Batchler 2; Will Forrestal 2; Charlie Kiley 2; Aaron Parrish 2; Brennan Sweeney 2; Jake Dugal 1; Parker Styles 1; Connor Sweeney 1.

Hampden-Sydney GROUND BALLS: Jared Arntzen 8; Wilson Booth 6; Zach Leitner 4; Jay Moss 4; Mitch Renfrow 3; Chandler Shaheen 3; Quinn Ainslie 1; Luc Cassier 1; Dylan Curry 1; Jake Hargrove 1; Kent Henry 1; Ian Levin 1; Duncan Morris 1; Connor Pool 1; Bucky Potter 1.

Guilford TURNOVERS CAUSED: Tony Batchler 2; Aswan Bland 1; Matt Bowen 1; Nick Damiano 1; Tom Driscoll 1; Jake Dugal 1; David Felipe 1; Will rint meForrestal 1; Erik Fries 1; Alex Ramey 1. Hampden-Sydney TURNOVERS CAUSED: Hunter Brown 1; Dylan Curry 1; Zach Leitner 1; Ian Levin 1; Jay Moss 1; Bucky Potter 1; Triston Stegall 1.

SHOTS – Guilford 31; Hampden-Sydney 46.

SHOTS ON GOAL – Guilford 20; Hampden-Sydney 29.

PENALTIES – Guilford 7/7:00; Hampden-Sydney 6/4:30.

MAN-UP OPPORTUNITIES – Guilford 2-5; Hampden-Sydney 3-5.

TURNOVERS – Guilford 14; Hampden-Sydney 19.

FACEOFFS – Guilford 6-28; Hampden-Sydney 22-28.

CLEARS – Guilford 13-15; Hampden-Sydney 15-20.

GOALIES – GC: Parker Styles (60:00 minutes, 29 shots-14 saves, 15 GA); HSC: Nick Arcuri (02:54, 3-1, 2) , Mitch Renfrow (57:06, 17-9, 8).

