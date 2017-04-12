Farm Bureau Insurance Easter Baseball Tournament begins Thursday at 11am:Four games tomorrow Grimsley vs. Randleman in Game One

The Farm Bureau Insurance Easter High School Baseball Tournament begins Thursday at First National Bank Field, home of the Greensboro Grasshoppers, in downtown Greensboro…..

Here is the lineup of games for Day One with the first game coming up on Thursday morning at 11am….

11am:Grimsley vs. Randleman

1:30pm:Rockingham County vs. West Forsyth

4pm:Page vs. Wesleyan Christian Academy

6:30pm :East Montgomery vs. Southeast Guilford

Admission is $5 per day

Wesleyan Christian Academy, from High Point, coached by Scott Davis, enters the tourney with a (14-0) record and the Southeast Guilford Falcons, led by head coach David Beasley, are the tournament hosts…..Coach Beasley has been leading the charge for this tournament along with Greensboro Grasshoppers President Donald Moore, but the past 5-6 seasons, bringing teams downtown, to a professional baseball stadium, for an Easter Break Tournament….All of the games can be heard here at GreensboroSports Radio beginning with Game One on Thursday, and Charlie Pannell will have his team of radio announcers bringing you the tournament, over the World Wide Web, again this year…

(Inside the ballpark, you will also be able to hear the games on 97.7 FM, which is a in-stadium frequency only.)