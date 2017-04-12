Elon Women’s Soccer to Host Vs. Cancer Event

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University women’s soccer team will partner with the Vs. Cancer Foundation to raise money to fight childhood cancer during its 7:30 p.m. spring match against Belmont Abbey on Thursday, April 20.

The Phoenix is hosting the event in honor of former Elon women’s soccer standout Nicole Dennion, who passed away this past November after battling with Ewing’s sarcoma. The team will be wearing special No. 22 purple jerseys for the match against Belmont Abbey.

There will also be a tailgate inside Rhodes Stadium prior to the match starting at 6:30 p.m.

“We are honored to host this event and have the Elon community come together to help the Vs. Cancer Foundation with the fight against childhood cancer,” said head coach Chris Neal. “To be able to host this event in conjunction with one our matches in memory of Nicole gives this night significant meaning for us. We are very thankful for all of the support shown in the community and the soccer family. As a team, we are committed to our contributions for the continued fight against cancer.”

Dennion was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma, a form of bone cancer that most often occurs in children and young adults, in February of 2014. Despite having her soccer career cut short, Dennion completed cancer treatments while still taking on a full course schedule at Elon. Dennion graduated in May of 2016 with a degree in exercise science.

Former Elon Baseball player Tyler McVicar is a member of the Vs. Caner Foundation team this spring. He had a very close relationship with Nicole Dennion and wanted to help the women’s soccer program honor her and help with their efforts to fight against childhood cancer.

“One of the first things that came to mind when I started working for Vs. Cancer was finding a way to honor Colie [Nicole Dennion] and keep her legacy going,” McVicar said. “Coach Neal did not hesitate to team up with us when I brought up the idea of hosting an event. After getting to know Colie more throughout last summer it was clear she was a fighter, and it has been an honor being able to work with Elon Women’s Soccer to host an event in Colie’s name and to help other kids in their fight against cancer.”

Vs. Cancer is a non-profit fundraising campaign of the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation. They are dedicated to saving kids’ lives by empowering athletes and communities to fund lifesaving childhood cancer efforts. The Vs. Cancer Foundation works to raise necessary dollars to fund lifesaving childhood cancer efforts.

The Vs. Cancer Foundation was started by former University of North Carolina baseball player and childhood cancer survivor Chase Jones, the nephew of former Elon Baseball head coach Rick Jones. After being diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor at age 18, Jones began recruiting people to share his passion for giving support and hope to kids fighting cancer.

To help the Elon women’s soccer program reach their goal, you can donate by clicking here.