CBS MaxPreps Boys Basketball Junior All-American Team for 2017
Honorable Mention:
Coby White, Greenfield (Wilson, N.C.)
6-4 | 170 | Guard | Committed to North Carolina
http://t.maxpreps.com/2owG8IK
FIRST TEAM
Marvin Bagley III, Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.)
6-10 | 225 | Forward | Uncommitted
Jordan Brown, Woodcreek (Roseville, Calif.)
6-10 | 210 | Forward | Uncommitted
Darius Garland, Brentwood Academy (Brentwood, Tenn.)
6-1 | 165 | Guard | Uncommitted
Foster Loyer, Clarkston (Mich.)
6-0 | 160 | Guard | Committed to Michigan State
Zion Williamson, Spartanburg Day (Spartanburg, S.C.) **
6-7 | 230 | Forward | Uncommitted
** Junior Player of the Year
SECOND TEAM
Tre Jones, Apple Valley (Minn.)
6-2 | 185 | Guard | Uncommitted
Romeo Langford, New Albany (Ind.)
6-5 | 190 | Guard | Uncommitted
Alex Lomax, Memphis East (Memphis, Tenn.)
5-11 | 180 | Guard | Uncommitted
Courtney Ramey, Webster Groves (Mo.)
6-3 | 175 | Junior | Guard | Committed to Louisville
Ja’Vonte Smart, Scotlandville (Baton Rouge, La.)
6-4 | 185 | Guard | Uncommitted
THIRD TEAM
Ayo Dosunmu, Morgan Park (Chicago)
6-4 | 175 | Guard | Uncommitted
Joey Hauser, Stevens Point (Wis.)
6-7 | 195 | Forward | Uncommitted
Nigel Hawkins, Cypress Falls (Houston)
6-3 | 180 | Guard | Uncommitted
Desi Sills, Jonesboro (Ark.)
6-1 | 160 | Guard | Committed to Arkansas
Jalen Smith, Mount St. Joseph (Baltimore)
6-10 | 190 | Forward | Uncommitted
HONORABLE MENTION
Robby Carmody, Mars (Pa.)
6-4 | 195 | Guard | Uncommitted
John Diener, Cedarburg (Wis.)
6-4 | 190 | Guard | Committed to DePaul
Marcellus Earlington, Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.)
6-4 | 260 | Forward | Uncommitted
Dane Goodwin, Upper Arlington (Columbus, Ohio)
6-5 | 190 | Guard | Committed to Ohio State
Quentin Grimes, College Park (The Woodlands, Texas)
6-5 | 190 | Guard | Uncommitted
Jairus Hamilton, Cannon (Concord, N.C.)
6-8 | 220 | Forward | Uncommitted
Brandon Johns, East Lansing (Mich.)
6-8 | 205 | Forward | Uncommitted
Khavon Moore, Westside (Macon, Ga.)
6-8 | 190 | Forward | Uncommitted
Landers Nolley, Langston Hughes (Fairburn, Ga.)
6-7 | 200 | Guard | Uncommitted
Robert Phinisee, McCutcheon (Lafayette, Ind.)
6-0 | 155 | Guard | Uncommitted
Jahvon Quinerly, Hudson Catholic (Jersey City, N.J.)
6-1 | 175 | Guard | Uncommitted
Cameron Reddish, Westtown School (Westtown, Pa.)
6-7 | 190 | Guard | Uncommitted
Will Richardson, Liberty County (Hinesville, Ga.)
6-4 | 175 | Guard | Uncommitted
David Singleton, Bishop Montgomery (Torrance, Calif.)
6-3 | 185 | Guard | Uncommitted
Coby White, Greenfield (Wilson, N.C.)
6-4 | 170 | Guard | Committed to North Carolina
Jim Stout
Media Manager, Eastern U.S.
CBS MaxPreps, Inc.
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.