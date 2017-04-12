CBS MaxPreps Boys Basketball Junior All-American Team for 2017

FIRST TEAM

Marvin Bagley III, Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.)
6-10 | 225 | Forward | Uncommitted

Jordan Brown, Woodcreek (Roseville, Calif.)
6-10 | 210 | Forward | Uncommitted

Darius Garland, Brentwood Academy (Brentwood, Tenn.)
6-1 | 165 | Guard | Uncommitted

Foster Loyer, Clarkston (Mich.)
6-0 | 160 | Guard | Committed to Michigan State

Zion Williamson, Spartanburg Day (Spartanburg, S.C.) **
6-7 | 230 | Forward | Uncommitted

** Junior Player of the Year

SECOND TEAM

Tre Jones, Apple Valley (Minn.)
6-2 | 185 | Guard | Uncommitted

Romeo Langford, New Albany (Ind.)
6-5 | 190 | Guard | Uncommitted

Alex Lomax, Memphis East (Memphis, Tenn.)
5-11 | 180 | Guard | Uncommitted

Courtney Ramey, Webster Groves (Mo.)
6-3 | 175 | Junior | Guard | Committed to Louisville

Ja’Vonte Smart, Scotlandville (Baton Rouge, La.)
6-4 | 185 | Guard | Uncommitted

THIRD TEAM

Ayo Dosunmu, Morgan Park (Chicago)
6-4 | 175 | Guard | Uncommitted

Joey Hauser, Stevens Point (Wis.)
6-7 | 195 | Forward | Uncommitted

Nigel Hawkins, Cypress Falls (Houston)
6-3 | 180 | Guard | Uncommitted

Desi Sills, Jonesboro (Ark.)
6-1 | 160 | Guard | Committed to Arkansas

Jalen Smith, Mount St. Joseph (Baltimore)
6-10 | 190 | Forward | Uncommitted

HONORABLE MENTION

Robby Carmody, Mars (Pa.)
6-4 | 195 | Guard | Uncommitted

John Diener, Cedarburg (Wis.)
6-4 | 190 | Guard | Committed to DePaul

Marcellus Earlington, Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.)
6-4 | 260 | Forward | Uncommitted

Dane Goodwin, Upper Arlington (Columbus, Ohio)
6-5 | 190 | Guard | Committed to Ohio State

Quentin Grimes, College Park (The Woodlands, Texas)
6-5 | 190 | Guard | Uncommitted

Jairus Hamilton, Cannon (Concord, N.C.)
6-8 | 220 | Forward | Uncommitted

Brandon Johns, East Lansing (Mich.)
6-8 | 205 | Forward | Uncommitted

Khavon Moore, Westside (Macon, Ga.)
6-8 | 190 | Forward | Uncommitted

Landers Nolley, Langston Hughes (Fairburn, Ga.)
6-7 | 200 | Guard | Uncommitted

Robert Phinisee, McCutcheon (Lafayette, Ind.)
6-0 | 155 | Guard | Uncommitted

Jahvon Quinerly, Hudson Catholic (Jersey City, N.J.)
6-1 | 175 | Guard | Uncommitted

Cameron Reddish, Westtown School (Westtown, Pa.)
6-7 | 190 | Guard | Uncommitted

Will Richardson, Liberty County (Hinesville, Ga.)
6-4 | 175 | Guard | Uncommitted

David Singleton, Bishop Montgomery (Torrance, Calif.)
6-3 | 185 | Guard | Uncommitted

Coby White, Greenfield (Wilson, N.C.)
6-4 | 170 | Guard | Committed to North Carolina

Jim Stout
Media Manager, Eastern U.S.
CBS MaxPreps, Inc.

