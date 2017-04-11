Greensboro College Athletics Update: April 10, 2017Dirk Fennie steps down as Greensboro College Golf Coach

Updates Courtesy of Wes Gullett, Greensboro College Sports Information Director

Women’s Lacrosse Routs Knights In Regular Season Finale

BUENA VISTA, Va. – The Greensboro College women’s lacrosse team closed out its 2017 regular season with a 19-7 victory over the Knights of Southern Virginia Monday.

Mackenzie Flemmons gave Greensboro a 1-0 lead just two minutes into the contest when she took a feed from Natalie Ritchey and beat the SVU keeper.

Ritchey then extended the Pride lead to 3-0 with two unassisted goals before the Knights scored their first goal of the game.

Kelsey Cenate then regained the three-goal advantage for Greensboro before Ritchey tallied two more goals to make the score 6-1.

Southern Virginia added another goal with 8:37 showing on the first half clock before Kara Whitson scored off an assist from Peyton Joyce.

The Knights were able to score the final three goals of the half but Greensboro took a two-goal lead into halftime.

Greensboro the tallied the first eight goals of the second half to extend their lead to 16-6 before SVU struck once again. Whitson, Flemmons, and Laine Walston had two goals each, while Devan Macheras and Ritchey had one goal apiece.

After Southern Virginia scored their seventh and final goal of the game, Greensboro tallied three more goals to secure the 12-goal victory. Christina SanGiacomo, Cenate and Walston had one goal each.

Ritchey finished with a team-high five goals and five assists, while Walston and Flemmons had three goals each. Kianna Anderson made six saves in the victory.

“I am super proud of our seniors for rebounding and playing hard in their final regular season game,” Head Coach Christie Hebert said. “We had a really good second half and moved the ball really well all day.

“We are really excited to head into the conference tournament Friday as we compete for a conference tournament championship.”

The Pride women will return to action at 11 a.m. Friday in the USA South Athletic Conference semifinal against the Angels of Meredith College.

Dirk Fennie Steps Down As Head Golf Coach

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Dirk Fennie has stepped down as the head golf coach at Greensboro College, Director of Athletics Bryan Galuski announced Monday.

“I would like to thank Coach Fennie for his eight years of service as the head men’s and women’s golf coach,” Galuski said. “I wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Fennie joined the Greensboro College staff prior to the 2009-2010 season and quickly restored the Pride men’s golf team to national dominance.

In the 2009-2010 season, Fennie led the men’s team to their first tournament title in five years, while leading his team to a No.2 National ranking. That team also qualified for its first NCAA Division III National Championship tournament since 2005 and recorded an 11th-place finish.

Fennie then led his team to a national championship in his second season while also recording three more tournament victories.

During his tenure with the Pride, Fennie coached 20 All-Conference selections, including three Rookies of the Year and one Player of the Year, while also tallying one conference and one national Coach of the Year honor. Fennie also was credited with coaching five All-Americans.

In addition to his work with the men’s program, Fennie has also served as the head coach for the Pride women’s golf team since its inception in 2012.

Assistant Coach Jim Cantamessa will assume the head coaching duties for the remainder of the season.