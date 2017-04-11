Game Report on Bishop McGuinness Girls Soccer:Bishop 3-0 over East Surry
Bishop McGuinness Catholic HS HOME Game Vs. East Surry HS
(Bishop is ranked #4 in state 1-A girls Soccer)
Half time: BMHS 3, East Surry 0Final: Bishop McGuinness 3, East Surry 0
This was the 24th consecutive conference win BY SHUTOUT, going back to the second conf game in the 2015 season.
Scoring :
1. BM Cammie Cooke (31:52)
2. BM Charlotte Debars (14:44)
3. BM Caroline Coyte (3:15). penalty kick
Halftime 3-0 Bishop
BM Assists: Caroline Coyte
Shots: BM 22, ES 5
Saves: BM Claire Rogers 4
Saves: ES Maggie Collins 13
Corner Kicks: BMHS 6, East Surry 2
Records BMCHS 11-2 (5-0 in Conf), ES 4-7 (2-2 in conf)
Ray Alley, Bishop head soccer coach
336-339-5135
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.