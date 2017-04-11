Game Report on Bishop McGuinness Girls Soccer:Bishop 3-0 over East Surry

Bishop McGuinness Catholic HS HOME Game Vs. East Surry HS

(Bishop is ranked #4 in state 1-A girls Soccer)

Half time: BMHS 3, East Surry 0Final: Bishop McGuinness 3, East Surry 0

This was the 24th consecutive conference win BY SHUTOUT, going back to the second conf game in the 2015 season.

Scoring :

1. BM Cammie Cooke (31:52)

2. BM Charlotte Debars (14:44)

3. BM Caroline Coyte (3:15). penalty kick

Halftime 3-0 Bishop

BM Assists: Caroline Coyte

Shots: BM 22, ES 5

Saves: BM Claire Rogers 4

Saves: ES Maggie Collins 13

Corner Kicks: BMHS 6, East Surry 2

Records BMCHS 11-2 (5-0 in Conf), ES 4-7 (2-2 in conf)

