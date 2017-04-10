Elon Softball Duo Takes CAA Weekly Honors

RICHMOND, Va. – Junior outfielder Kara Shutt and freshman pitcher Kenna Quinn was selected as the Colonial Athletic Association Player and Rookie of the Week, respectively, as announced by the league office on Monday afternoon, April 10.

Both players helped the Phoenix go an unblemished 5-0 last week with a couple of victories at Atlantic Coast Conference foe Virginia Tech and a series sweep at league opponent Drexel. It was Elon’s first CAA series win of the season.

Shutt received her first CAA Player of the Week honor this season and the fourth in her career overall. The Greensboro, N.C., native batted .444 (8-for-18) while scoring eight runs with a pair of homers, five RBI, a double and a triple. She also had a .944 slugging percentage. In the series finale at Drexel on Sunday, April 9, Shutt had a career-best four hits with a double, a home run and a pair of RBI. She also went 2-for-4 in Game 2 against the Hokies last Wednesday, April 5, tying the contest in the fifth frame before Elon went on to win, 7-5, to secure the twin bill sweep.

Quinn earned her first Rookie of the Week honor after the Boiling Springs, S.C., native went 3-0 in the circle this week. She tallied a 2.69 ERA in her 13.0 inning, appearing twice in relief twice in Wednesday’s sweep at Virginia Tech, allowing one run and three walks over both victories. Quinn started the second game for Elon on Saturday at Drexel, going the distance for her fifth complete game of the season and allowing three hits in a 13-1 victory.

Elon returns to the diamond on Wednesday, April 12, to host NC State at Hunt Softball Park. That game is slated for a 6 p.m. opening pitch.