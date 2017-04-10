College Men’s Golf Results – Guilford Claims 10th at Discover DeKalb Emory Invitational

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. – Guilford College’s men’s golf team finished in 10th place among 15 teams at the Discover DeKalb Emory Invitational Sunday. The Quakers shot 294 in Sunday’s second and final round, which moved them up three spots with a 36-hole total of 603.

Guilford finished 36 strokes behind tournament champion Huntingdon College, the nation’s top-ranked NCAA Division III team according to Golfstat.com. The Hawks edged tournament host Emory University, rated third by Golfstat, 567-568, after starting the day with a two-shot lead on the par-70, 6,510-yard Smoke Rise Country Club. Huntingdon shot 278 Sunday, but Emory carded the tournament’s low score with a three-under 277. Seventh-ranked Methodist University (575), Berry College (580) and LaGrange College (580) rounded out the top five.

Huntingdon senior Addison Lambeth, the nation’s top-ranked NCAA Division III golfer according to Golfstat.com, blistered the course with a six-under 64 Sunday. He made eight birdies in his round, seven on the final nine holes en route to a 29 on the back nine. He topped LaGrange’s Logan Lanier, Golfstat’s second-ranked individual, teammate Will Thrash, and Methodist’s Mason Stutler, who all shot 138 for the tournament.

Guilford’s Zachary Evens birdied four holes and shot an even-par 70 to share eighth place among 87 individuals at 72-70-142. Kell Graham bounced back from an opening-round 81 with a four-over 74 Sunday and placed 57th at 151. Harrison Frye counted Sunday with a 75, which gave him a two-day total of 153, good for 47th individually. Teammate Josh Hill also shot 75 and finished in a share of 55th place with a 154. Kendall Dunn shot his second straight round of 80 to finish in a share of 69th place at 160. Classmate Ty Palmer played as an individual and shot 79 in both rounds, good for a share of 65th place at 158.

Coach Justin Tereshko’s Quakers, ranked 20th by Golfstat.com in Division III, compete for the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) title April 23-25 at the Wintergreen Resort in Nellysford, Va.