High School Baseball Results:WES now (14-0)/NEG and EG win at Easter Tourney/Western and Southern Alamance, plus Reidsville and Graham all Winners today/Hoppers fall at FNB Field(Box Score)
Wesleyan Christian Academy 8, Trinity 2
WES(14-0)
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E WCA 0 0 1 5 0 2 0 8 - - Trinity 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 2 - -
Eastern Guilford Easter Tournament:
Eastern Guilford 11, Southern Guilford 1
Northeast Guilford 5, Dudley 4
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Dudley 0 0 1 0 0 2 1 4 7 2 NGHS 0 1 0 0 4 0 0 5 5 2
Graham Easter Tournament:
Reidsville 7, Western Guilford 1
Western Alamance 21, Burlington Cummings 0
Graham 4, River Mill Academy 3
Southern Alamance 4, Eastern Alamance 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Eastern Alamance 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 - - SAHS 0 0 0 0 0 4 0 4 - -
Johnston County Easter Baseball Tournament:
Glenn 6, Smithfield-Selma 5
South Atlantic League Baseball:
Hickory Crawdads 8, Greensboro Grasshoppers 4
WP:Emerson Martinez(1-0)/LP:Dustin Beggs
GSO(2-1)/HIC(1-2)
Crawdads Line-8-12-1
Hoppers Line:4-7-3
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Hickory (1-2) 0 2 0 1 2 2 0 1 0 8 12 1 Greensboro (2-1) 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 4 7 3
W: Martinez, E (1-0, 0.00) ; L: Beggs (0-1, 6.75)
HR: HIC: Forbes (3) , Scott 2 (2) . GBO: Rindfleisch (1) .
Hickory Crawdads
Player Pos AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO AVG* Yeyson Yrizarri 2B 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .154 Anderson Tejeda SS 4 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 1 .182 Leody Taveras CF 4 3 2 0 0 0 1 1 0 .333 Yanio Perez RF 5 1 4 1 0 0 1 0 0 .462 Jose Almonte LF 4 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 .091 Ti'Quan Forbes 3B 3 1 3 0 0 1 3 1 0 .545 Travis Bolin DH 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .111 Preston Scott 1B 3 2 2 0 0 2 2 1 0 .333 Isaias Quiroz C 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 .000 Totals 38 8 12 1 0 3 8 5 7 .259
BATTING
2B: Perez (2, Neubeck).
HR: Forbes (3, 2nd inning off Beggs, 0 on, 0 out); Scott 2 (2, 2nd inning off Beggs, 0 on, 1 out; 4th inning off Beggs, 0 on, 0 out).
TB: Scott 8; Perez 5; Taveras 2; Tejeda, A; Forbes 6.
RBI: Forbes 3 (6); Scott 2 (2); Almonte (1); Taveras (2); Perez (2).
2-out RBI: Taveras; Perez.
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Almonte; Taveras; Scott; Yrizarri; Tejeda, A.
GIDP: Bolin 2; Yrizarri.
Team RISP: 4-for-15.
Team LOB: 12.
BASERUNNING
SB: Almonte (1, 2nd base off Beggs/Rindfleisch); Forbes (1, 2nd base off Neubeck/Rindfleisch); Tejeda, A (1, 2nd base off Neubeck/Rindfleisch); Scott 2 (2, 2nd base off Mertz/Rindfleisch, 3rd base off Mertz/Rindfleisch).
FIELDING
E: Scott (1, missed catch).
DP: (Yrizarri-Tejeda, A-Scott).
Greensboro Grasshoppers
Player Pos AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO AVG Aaron Knapp DH 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 1 .444 Corey Bird CF 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 .167 Dalton Wheat RF 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 1 .400 Colby Lusignan 1B 4 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 .364 Boo Vazquez LF 4 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 .300 J Rindfleisch C 4 1 1 0 0 1 3 0 2 .250 Luis Pintor 3B 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Rony Cabrera 2B 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 .000 Garvis Lara SS 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .100 Totals 33 4 7 0 0 1 3 6 12 .255
BATTING
HR: Rindfleisch (1, 8th inning off Fontenot, 2 on, 1 out).
TB: Rindfleisch 4; Wheat; Lusignan 2; Knapp; Vazquez, B 2.
RBI: Rindfleisch 3 (3).
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Vazquez, B; Wheat; Cabrera, R; Bird.
GIDP: Rindfleisch.
Team RISP: 1-for-12.
Team LOB: 8.
FIELDING
E: Lusignan (1, fielding); Neubeck (1, pickoff); Lara, G (2, throw).
DP: 3 (Lara, G-Cabrera, R-Lusignan 3).
Hickory Crawdads
Player IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA* Emerson Martinez 5.0 4 1 0 1 5 0 0.00 (W, 1-0) Reid Anderson 2.0 1 0 0 3 3 0 0.00 Kaleb Fontenot 2.0 2 3 3 2 4 1 8.10 Totals 9.0 7 4 3 6 12 1 6.84
Greensboro Grasshoppers
Player IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA Dustin Beggs 4.0 5 3 3 2 2 3 6.75 (L, 0-1) Travis Neubeck 2.2 5 4 3 1 3 0 10.13 R MacEachern 0.2 2 1 0 1 0 0 0.00 Michael Mertz 1.2 0 0 0 1 2 0 0.00 Totals 9.0 12 8 6 5 7 3 4.67
Game Scores: Martinez, E 62; Beggs 25.
WP: Anderson.
Balk: Martinez, E.
HBP: Almonte (by Beggs); Quiroz (by Neubeck); Forbes (by Neubeck); Scott (by Neubeck).
Pitches-strikes: Martinez, E 76-50; Anderson 41-19; Fontenot 47-26; Beggs 67-40; Neubeck 51-33; MacEachern 28-15; Mertz 19-12.
Groundouts-flyouts: Martinez, E 7-3; Anderson 1-1; Fontenot 1-0; Beggs 6-2; Neubeck 2-1; MacEachern 3-0; Mertz 2-0.
Batters faced: Martinez, E 20; Anderson 9; Fontenot 10; Beggs 20; Neubeck 16; MacEachern 6; Mertz 5.
Inherited runners-scored: MacEachern 2-0; Mertz 3-0.
Umpires: HP: Matthew Brown. 1B: Mark Stewart.
Weather: 64 degrees, clear.
Wind: 6 mph, L to R.
First pitch: 7:02 PM.
T: 3:03.
Att: 4,656.
Venue: First National Bank Field.
April 8, 2017
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.