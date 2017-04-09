High School Baseball Results:WES now (14-0)/NEG and EG win at Easter Tourney/Western and Southern Alamance, plus Reidsville and Graham all Winners today/Hoppers fall at FNB Field(Box Score)

Wesleyan Christian Academy 8, Trinity 2
WES(14-0)

        1	2	3	4	5	6	7	R	H	E
WCA	0	0	1	5	0	2	0	8	-	-
Trinity	0	0	0	0	1	1	0	2	-	-

Eastern Guilford Easter Tournament:
Eastern Guilford 11, Southern Guilford 1
Northeast Guilford 5, Dudley 4

        1	2	3	4	5	6	7	R	H	E
Dudley	0	0	1	0	0	2	1	4	7	2
NGHS	0	1	0	0	4	0	0	5	5	2

Graham Easter Tournament:
Reidsville 7, Western Guilford 1
Western Alamance 21, Burlington Cummings 0
Graham 4, River Mill Academy 3
Southern Alamance 4, Eastern Alamance 1

                        1	2	3	4	5	6	7	R	H	E
Eastern Alamance	1	0	0	0	0	0	0	1	-	-
SAHS	                0	0	0	0	0	4	0	4	-	-

Johnston County Easter Baseball Tournament:
Glenn 6, Smithfield-Selma 5

South Atlantic League Baseball:
Hickory Crawdads 8, Greensboro Grasshoppers 4
WP:Emerson Martinez(1-0)/LP:Dustin Beggs
GSO(2-1)/HIC(1-2)
Crawdads Line-8-12-1
Hoppers Line:4-7-3

         1	2	3	4	5	6	7	8	9			R	H	E
Hickory
(1-2)
         0	2	0	1	2	2	0	1	0			8	12	1
Greensboro
(2-1)
         1	0	0	0	0	0	0	3	0			4	7	3

W: Martinez, E (1-0, 0.00) ; L: Beggs (0-1, 6.75)
HR: HIC: Forbes (3) , Scott 2 (2) . GBO: Rindfleisch (1) .

Hickory Crawdads

Player	        Pos	AB	R	H	2B	3B	HR	RBI	BB	SO	AVG*
Yeyson Yrizarri	2B	6	0	0	0	0	0	0	0	1	.154
Anderson Tejeda	SS	4	1	1	0	0	0	0	2	1	.182
Leody Taveras	CF	4	3	2	0	0	0	1	1	0	.333
Yanio Perez	RF	5	1	4	1	0	0	1	0	0	.462
Jose Almonte	LF	4	0	0	0	0	0	1	0	0	.091
Ti'Quan Forbes	3B	3	1	3	0	0	1	3	1	0	.545
Travis Bolin	DH	5	0	0	0	0	0	0	0	2	.111
Preston Scott	1B	3	2	2	0	0	2	2	1	0	.333
Isaias Quiroz	C	4	0	0	0	0	0	0	0	3	.000
Totals	               38	8	12	1	0	3	8	5	7	.259

BATTING
2B: Perez (2, Neubeck).
HR: Forbes (3, 2nd inning off Beggs, 0 on, 0 out); Scott 2 (2, 2nd inning off Beggs, 0 on, 1 out; 4th inning off Beggs, 0 on, 0 out).
TB: Scott 8; Perez 5; Taveras 2; Tejeda, A; Forbes 6.
RBI: Forbes 3 (6); Scott 2 (2); Almonte (1); Taveras (2); Perez (2).
2-out RBI: Taveras; Perez.
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Almonte; Taveras; Scott; Yrizarri; Tejeda, A.
GIDP: Bolin 2; Yrizarri.
Team RISP: 4-for-15.
Team LOB: 12.

BASERUNNING
SB: Almonte (1, 2nd base off Beggs/Rindfleisch); Forbes (1, 2nd base off Neubeck/Rindfleisch); Tejeda, A (1, 2nd base off Neubeck/Rindfleisch); Scott 2 (2, 2nd base off Mertz/Rindfleisch, 3rd base off Mertz/Rindfleisch).

FIELDING
E: Scott (1, missed catch).
DP: (Yrizarri-Tejeda, A-Scott).

Greensboro Grasshoppers

Player	        Pos	AB	R	H	2B	3B	HR	RBI	BB	SO	AVG
Aaron Knapp	DH	3	0	1	0	0	0	0	2	1	.444
Corey Bird	CF	4	1	0	0	0	0	0	1	3	.167
Dalton Wheat	RF	3	1	1	0	0	0	0	2	1	.400
Colby Lusignan	1B	4	1	2	0	0	0	0	0	1	.364
Boo Vazquez	LF	4	0	2	0	0	0	0	0	1	.300
J Rindfleisch	C	4	1	1	0	0	1	3	0	2	.250
Luis Pintor	3B	4	0	0	0	0	0	0	0	1	.000
Rony Cabrera	2B	3	0	0	0	0	0	0	1	1	.000
Garvis Lara	SS	4	0	0	0	0	0	0	0	1	.100
Totals	               33	4	7	0	0	1	3	6	12	.255

BATTING
HR: Rindfleisch (1, 8th inning off Fontenot, 2 on, 1 out).
TB: Rindfleisch 4; Wheat; Lusignan 2; Knapp; Vazquez, B 2.
RBI: Rindfleisch 3 (3).
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Vazquez, B; Wheat; Cabrera, R; Bird.
GIDP: Rindfleisch.
Team RISP: 1-for-12.
Team LOB: 8.

FIELDING
E: Lusignan (1, fielding); Neubeck (1, pickoff); Lara, G (2, throw).
DP: 3 (Lara, G-Cabrera, R-Lusignan 3).

Hickory Crawdads

Player	          IP	H	R	ER	BB	SO	HR	ERA*
Emerson Martinez  5.0	4	1	0	1	5	0	0.00   (W, 1-0)
Reid Anderson	  2.0	1	0	0	3	3	0	0.00
Kaleb Fontenot	  2.0	2	3	3	2	4	1	8.10
Totals	          9.0	7	4	3	6	12	1	6.84

Greensboro Grasshoppers

Player	        IP	H	R	ER	BB	SO	HR	ERA
Dustin Beggs 	4.0	5	3	3	2	2	3	6.75   (L, 0-1)
Travis Neubeck	2.2	5	4	3	1	3	0	10.13
R MacEachern	0.2	2	1	0	1	0	0	0.00
Michael Mertz	1.2	0	0	0	1	2	0	0.00
Totals	        9.0	12	8	6	5	7	3	4.67

Game Scores: Martinez, E 62; Beggs 25.
WP: Anderson.
Balk: Martinez, E.
HBP: Almonte (by Beggs); Quiroz (by Neubeck); Forbes (by Neubeck); Scott (by Neubeck).
Pitches-strikes: Martinez, E 76-50; Anderson 41-19; Fontenot 47-26; Beggs 67-40; Neubeck 51-33; MacEachern 28-15; Mertz 19-12.
Groundouts-flyouts: Martinez, E 7-3; Anderson 1-1; Fontenot 1-0; Beggs 6-2; Neubeck 2-1; MacEachern 3-0; Mertz 2-0.
Batters faced: Martinez, E 20; Anderson 9; Fontenot 10; Beggs 20; Neubeck 16; MacEachern 6; Mertz 5.
Inherited runners-scored: MacEachern 2-0; Mertz 3-0.
Umpires: HP: Matthew Brown. 1B: Mark Stewart.
Weather: 64 degrees, clear.
Wind: 6 mph, L to R.
First pitch: 7:02 PM.
T: 3:03.
Att: 4,656.
Venue: First National Bank Field.
April 8, 2017

