High School Baseball Results:WES now (14-0)/NEG and EG win at Easter Tourney/Western and Southern Alamance, plus Reidsville and Graham all Winners today/Hoppers fall at FNB Field(Box Score)

Wesleyan Christian Academy 8, Trinity 2

WES(14-0)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E WCA 0 0 1 5 0 2 0 8 - - Trinity 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 2 - -

Eastern Guilford Easter Tournament:

Eastern Guilford 11, Southern Guilford 1

Northeast Guilford 5, Dudley 4

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Dudley 0 0 1 0 0 2 1 4 7 2 NGHS 0 1 0 0 4 0 0 5 5 2

Graham Easter Tournament:

Reidsville 7, Western Guilford 1

Western Alamance 21, Burlington Cummings 0

Graham 4, River Mill Academy 3

Southern Alamance 4, Eastern Alamance 1

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Eastern Alamance 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 - - SAHS 0 0 0 0 0 4 0 4 - -

Johnston County Easter Baseball Tournament:

Glenn 6, Smithfield-Selma 5

South Atlantic League Baseball:

Hickory Crawdads 8, Greensboro Grasshoppers 4

WP:Emerson Martinez(1-0)/LP:Dustin Beggs

GSO(2-1)/HIC(1-2)

Crawdads Line-8-12-1

Hoppers Line:4-7-3

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Hickory (1-2) 0 2 0 1 2 2 0 1 0 8 12 1 Greensboro (2-1) 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 4 7 3

W: Martinez, E (1-0, 0.00) ; L: Beggs (0-1, 6.75)

HR: HIC: Forbes (3) , Scott 2 (2) . GBO: Rindfleisch (1) .

Hickory Crawdads

Player Pos AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO AVG* Yeyson Yrizarri 2B 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .154 Anderson Tejeda SS 4 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 1 .182 Leody Taveras CF 4 3 2 0 0 0 1 1 0 .333 Yanio Perez RF 5 1 4 1 0 0 1 0 0 .462 Jose Almonte LF 4 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 .091 Ti'Quan Forbes 3B 3 1 3 0 0 1 3 1 0 .545 Travis Bolin DH 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .111 Preston Scott 1B 3 2 2 0 0 2 2 1 0 .333 Isaias Quiroz C 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 .000 Totals 38 8 12 1 0 3 8 5 7 .259

BATTING

2B: Perez (2, Neubeck).

HR: Forbes (3, 2nd inning off Beggs, 0 on, 0 out); Scott 2 (2, 2nd inning off Beggs, 0 on, 1 out; 4th inning off Beggs, 0 on, 0 out).

TB: Scott 8; Perez 5; Taveras 2; Tejeda, A; Forbes 6.

RBI: Forbes 3 (6); Scott 2 (2); Almonte (1); Taveras (2); Perez (2).

2-out RBI: Taveras; Perez.

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Almonte; Taveras; Scott; Yrizarri; Tejeda, A.

GIDP: Bolin 2; Yrizarri.

Team RISP: 4-for-15.

Team LOB: 12.

BASERUNNING

SB: Almonte (1, 2nd base off Beggs/Rindfleisch); Forbes (1, 2nd base off Neubeck/Rindfleisch); Tejeda, A (1, 2nd base off Neubeck/Rindfleisch); Scott 2 (2, 2nd base off Mertz/Rindfleisch, 3rd base off Mertz/Rindfleisch).

FIELDING

E: Scott (1, missed catch).

DP: (Yrizarri-Tejeda, A-Scott).

Greensboro Grasshoppers

Player Pos AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO AVG Aaron Knapp DH 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 1 .444 Corey Bird CF 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 .167 Dalton Wheat RF 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 1 .400 Colby Lusignan 1B 4 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 .364 Boo Vazquez LF 4 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 .300 J Rindfleisch C 4 1 1 0 0 1 3 0 2 .250 Luis Pintor 3B 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Rony Cabrera 2B 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 .000 Garvis Lara SS 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .100 Totals 33 4 7 0 0 1 3 6 12 .255

BATTING

HR: Rindfleisch (1, 8th inning off Fontenot, 2 on, 1 out).

TB: Rindfleisch 4; Wheat; Lusignan 2; Knapp; Vazquez, B 2.

RBI: Rindfleisch 3 (3).

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Vazquez, B; Wheat; Cabrera, R; Bird.

GIDP: Rindfleisch.

Team RISP: 1-for-12.

Team LOB: 8.

FIELDING

E: Lusignan (1, fielding); Neubeck (1, pickoff); Lara, G (2, throw).

DP: 3 (Lara, G-Cabrera, R-Lusignan 3).

Hickory Crawdads

Player IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA* Emerson Martinez 5.0 4 1 0 1 5 0 0.00 (W, 1-0) Reid Anderson 2.0 1 0 0 3 3 0 0.00 Kaleb Fontenot 2.0 2 3 3 2 4 1 8.10 Totals 9.0 7 4 3 6 12 1 6.84

Greensboro Grasshoppers

Player IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA Dustin Beggs 4.0 5 3 3 2 2 3 6.75 (L, 0-1) Travis Neubeck 2.2 5 4 3 1 3 0 10.13 R MacEachern 0.2 2 1 0 1 0 0 0.00 Michael Mertz 1.2 0 0 0 1 2 0 0.00 Totals 9.0 12 8 6 5 7 3 4.67

Game Scores: Martinez, E 62; Beggs 25.

WP: Anderson.

Balk: Martinez, E.

HBP: Almonte (by Beggs); Quiroz (by Neubeck); Forbes (by Neubeck); Scott (by Neubeck).

Pitches-strikes: Martinez, E 76-50; Anderson 41-19; Fontenot 47-26; Beggs 67-40; Neubeck 51-33; MacEachern 28-15; Mertz 19-12.

Groundouts-flyouts: Martinez, E 7-3; Anderson 1-1; Fontenot 1-0; Beggs 6-2; Neubeck 2-1; MacEachern 3-0; Mertz 2-0.

Batters faced: Martinez, E 20; Anderson 9; Fontenot 10; Beggs 20; Neubeck 16; MacEachern 6; Mertz 5.

Inherited runners-scored: MacEachern 2-0; Mertz 3-0.

Umpires: HP: Matthew Brown. 1B: Mark Stewart.

Weather: 64 degrees, clear.

Wind: 6 mph, L to R.

First pitch: 7:02 PM.

T: 3:03.

Att: 4,656.

Venue: First National Bank Field.

April 8, 2017