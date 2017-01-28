High School Basketball Saturday Morning Rewind:Looking back at last night’s names and numbers

Today:Burlington Williams at Eastern Guilford with JV’s at 3:00, Varsity Girls at 4:30 and boys set for 6pm….Saw Coach Joe Spinks this morning and the coach said the EG Wildcats will have to step and play big today, coming off of last night’s BIG win over Northern Guilford….

(EG not a tall team, but they make for that with speed and quickness.)

Looking back at the names and scoring numbers from last night’s with 13 or more points for the girls and 15 or more boys being the top numbers…

(We have our double-digit scorers with the 15/13 plan in place and we are looking for double-digit rebound and assist people too.)

Girls with 13 or more points in last night’s games…

26:Reagan Kargo(Page HS)

23:Elizabeth Knox(Bishop McGuinness)

20:Teara Johnson(Dudley HS)

20:Cameron Martin(Northeast Guilford HS)

19:D.J. Jackson(Smith HS)

19:Lauren Carter(Southwest Guilford HS)

17:Elissa Cunane(Northern Guilford HS)

16:Kristen Roberts(Southern Guilford HS)

16:Jasmine Wilson(Southwest Guilford)

15:Mercedes Wampler(Northern Guilford HS)

15:Kennedi Simmons(Southeast Guilford HS)

14:Nichelle Jeffries(Northeast Guilford HS)

14:Tikita Urey(Western Guilford HS)

14:Ariyah Wheless(Southern Guilford HS)

13:Faith Price(Southwest Guilford HS)

Boys with 15 points ore more in last night’s games…

31:Greyson Collins(Caldwell Academy)

30:Rachard Daniels(Glenn HS)

22:Brandon Lamberth(Southwest Guilford HS)

22:Tylan Tatum(Page HS)/10 Rebounds….

22:Zack Wilkins(Caldwell Academy)

20:Keyshaun Langley(Southwest Guilford HS)

18:J.P. Moorman(Greensboro Day School)

18:Jalen Seegars(High Point Christian Academy)

17:Jacob Davis(Northwest Guilford HS)

17:Tim Boulware(Dudley HS)

16:Isaiah Bigelow(Smith HS)

16:Jalen White(Grimsley HS)

15:Ramal Patterson(Eastern Guilford HS)

15:Shaquice Futrell(Smith HS)

15:Toby Brown(Glenn HS0