Sage Surratt(Lincolnton High School) continues to impress in both football and basketball this high school season

Two games over 50 points in basketball this season for Surratt…He has hit for 55 and hit for 51 on Saturday…A full look at what this Wake Forest commit is doing this year comes in from Langston Wertz Jr. at the Charlotte Observer and you have to admit, what Sage Surratt has been doing is impressive and he is on the verge of averaging 37 points per game in basketball, in this his senior season…

from www.charlotteobserver.com:

Sage Surratt, Lincolnton HS: Surratt, who had 55 points in a game earlier this season, topped 50 for the second time this season. He had 51 in Saturday’s 88-75 win over North Lincoln. In football this season, Surratt set multiple state football records and was named N.C. Associated Press offensive player of the year and a MaxPreps All-American. Now, in basketball he’s on course to chase state single-season and career scoring records. Surratt committed to play football at Wake Forest last week.

Read more on Sage Surratt and the other Charlotte-area high school basketball players, both boys and girls, and what they have been doing

We are looking at what some of our basketball polls may be looking like and we will be seeing the new News and Record polls on Monday…

Big HS games for this upcoming week include, Wesleyan at Greensboro Day on Tuesday, Smith at Dudley on Thursday, Page at Grimsley on Friday, High Point Christian at Greensboro Day School on Friday, Eastern Guilford at Northern Guilford on Friday….Northern Guilford girls at Rockingham County on Tuesday…WES-GDS girls could be big, Smith-Dudley girls is big, EG-NG girls is BIG….

Poll looks in Combined Boys you have to be seeing now…

1)GDS

2)WES

3)SWG

4)NWG

5)EG or HPCA

Others looking to be in a Top Ten….Dudley, Page, Smith, NG, SEG,

Girls is starting to settle now with looks from…

1)NWG

2)NG

3)SWG

4)WES

5)Page

6)NEG

7)SEG

8)Dudley

9)High Point Andrews

10)EG, SG, and Smith fighting for that last spot….HP Central and Ragsdale want a piece of that action too….

Hope to have some more poll looks up here looking at you soon….