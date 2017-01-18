Guilford County Middle School Basketball Schedule for this week

Middle School Basketball in Guilford County….Boys and Girls games at each location, with games beginning at 4:45pm and the Boys play the first game this week….

Thursday January 19, 2017

Jackson @ Kiser

Northern @ Southwest

Eastern @ Northeast

Penn Griffin @ Lincoln

Allen @ Guilford

Kernodle @ Northwest

Southeast @ Southern

Ferndale @ Hairston

Allen Jay @ Welborn

Mendenhall @ Jamestown (NC)

Aycock – Open