Guilford County Middle School Basketball Schedule for this week
Middle School Basketball in Guilford County….Boys and Girls games at each location, with games beginning at 4:45pm and the Boys play the first game this week….
Thursday January 19, 2017
Jackson @ Kiser
Northern @ Southwest
Eastern @ Northeast
Penn Griffin @ Lincoln
Allen @ Guilford
Kernodle @ Northwest
Southeast @ Southern
Ferndale @ Hairston
Allen Jay @ Welborn
Mendenhall @ Jamestown (NC)
Aycock – Open
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.