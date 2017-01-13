Game Report on Dudley-Southern Alamance Boys Basketball:Crossen, Seagraves, Fitzgerald and Boulware say Beware of D’Boys Hoops
Dudley 79
Southern Alamance 57
DJ Crossen 15
Brion Seagraves 14
Nigel Fitzgerald 12
Tim Boulware 10
Kevon Wright 8
Darrien Wynn 6
Mike Wyman 5
Jon Zellous 5
Josh Hopkins 3
Mahlik Lowe 1
Josh Prince Asst. Men’s Basketball
