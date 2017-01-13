Congratulations Jackson Kent(HPCA/Page HS) on hitting the 1,000th point mark for his college career at James Madison University

Congratulations Jackson Kent(High Point Christian Academy/Page HS) on hitting the 1,000th point mark at James Madison University and he is having a very solid senior season, for the James Madison Dukes and here is the news on his Thursday night game and another game or two, for the former GreensboroSports.com Private School High School Basketball Player-of-the-Year….Jackson Kent averaging 13.6 points per game for JMU so far this season and that is through 18 games and he leads the Dukes in scoring….

HARRISONBURG, Va. – Senior guard Jackson Kent(HPCA/Page HS) became the 30th player in program history to score 1,000 career points on Thursday evening, but James Madison dropped a heartbreaking 53-51 decision to College of Charleston in Colonial Athletic Association action at the JMU Convocation Center.

Kent paced the Dukes with 14 points on 5-of-10 shooting and a 3-of-7 performance from behind the arc, while his three-pointer at the 15:04 mark in the first half took him over the 1,000-point barrier for his career. He ended the evening with 1,011 career points, two points out of 29th on JMU’s all-time scoring list.

Kent’s 30 Points Propel Dukes Past Drexel in CAA Opener

HARRISONBURG, Va. – Senior guard Jackson Kent erupted for a career-high 30 points on Saturday afternoon, powering James Madison to a 78-67 win over Drexel in both teams’ Colonial Athletic Association opener at the JMU Convocation Center.

Kent’s offensive explosion was efficient throughout, as the senior sank 12 of his 17 shots, including 4-of-6 from behind the arc, adding four rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block across his 37 minutes. The effort marked Kent’s second game of at least 20 points this year and the third of his career.