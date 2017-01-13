Coach Derrick Partee’s Take on his Smith Golden Eagles’ victory over the Southeast Guilford Falcons on Thursday night at SEG
Interview with Coach Derrick Partee, boys basketball coach at Ben L. Smith High School, after his Golden Eagles win over Southeast Guilford on Thursday night at SEG…
Check out Coach ‘Partee’s Take’ when you Click On below for the video and audio show….
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.