Holland Auto Care High School Basketball Tonight Finals for Thursday January 12:Split is what you get with Smith at SEG

Southeast Guilford girls 46, Smith 37

SEG now at (8-7/1-1)) and the SEG Falcons will be hosting the Grimsley Whirlies on Friday night at 6pm…

Tonight Smith up 10-5 end of the 1st quarter…Halftime it was Smith 20, SEG 16 and then in the 3rd quarter, SEG pulls ahead to stay, as the Falcons go on top, 28-25 after three frames….

Smith boys 72, Southeast Guilford 59

This game was SEG 20, Smith 16 End of 1st Q…SEG 39, Smith 32 at Halftime…SEG 50, Smith 48 at the end of three periods and then Smith out-scores the SEG Falcons 24-9 in the 4th Quarter and Smith wins the game, 72-59 over a much-improved Southeast Guilford team, but SEG couldn’t finish and Smith had a lot to do with that, as the Eagles disrupted the Falcons’ game in that last period and SEG sent Smith veterans Tyrece Cheek and Isaiah Bigelow to the foul line several times late in the game and between them, they hit 7 big free throws…..

Girls game scoring from SEG-Smith and these are unofficial numbers, but we will go with them for now…

SEG:Jewell Tinsley 18 points…Kennedi Simmons 12…Marquita Parker 8…Erin Jeffers, India Fitzgerald, Alexa Taylor and Kendi Curtis with 2 points each….

Smith scoring:Symphony Jackson 12…Harmony Fletcher 10…DJ Jackson 6, Destiny McCullough 6, Amber Conner 2 and India Sturdivant 1….

Boys numbers also unofficial, but we should have some official ones coming in later on….

Smith scoring:Isaiah Bigelow 24 points(5 key FT’s down the stretch)…Tyrece Cheek 15 points…Jaylen Gainey 9, Cameron Dargon 7, Silas Mason 6, Will Partee 3, Jordan Williams 2, Shaquese Futtrell 2, plus Jacob Crutchfield, Naje McClendon and Malik Puryear 1 point each…

SEG scoring:Isaiah Tate with 15 points, Desmond Freeman with 13, Jeremiah Dickerson had 12 and he is young man that can turn and hit, Judah Watkins had 9 points and some key assists, Deandre Rushie with 4, Steven Thomas and John James had 3 points each and should pretty much wrap up the SEG scoring and we will have those official numbers coming down with our Box Scores later…The numbers we have here are coming off of the PA system and from game action….