Coach Jason Lippard has stepped down as head football coach at Northeast Guilford HS and now 3 football openings in Guilford County

Coach Jason Lippard resigned today as the head football coach at Northeast Guilford High School and he has accepted the offensive coordinator’s position at Statesville High School…

Family move for Coach Lippard as he goes back home to coach at his old high school at Statesville, in Iredell County and Coach Lippard’s wife has also taken a position in the central office in Iredell County, so this becomes a great move, all the way around, for the Lippard family…

Coach Lippard did a good job getting the Northeast Guilford Rams’ football program turned around and he had the Rams back in the playoffs this season, after an absence of three straight seasons….

With the addition of the opening at Northeast Guilford, there are now 3 head football positions available and open in Guilford County, as we head into 2017 and that would be the Southeast Guilford job, the Western Guilford spot/position and the most-recent opening coming this morning, at Northeast Guilford High School….

Revised Coach Jason Lippard at Northeast Guilford High School head football coaching record:

2016:4-8/4-4

2015:2-9/2-6

2015-2016:(6-17) Overall/(6-10) Mid-State 3-A Conference

*****Eastern Alamance defeated Northeast Guilford 45-20 on November 6, 2015 and after it was proven that Eastern Alamance used an ineligible player(Jonathan Kingsley), Eastern Alamance was forced to forfeit all 14 football games/victories from their 2015 season and that gave NEG another victory….*****

+++++Jonathan Kingsley was a player on Eastern’s football and basketball teams before he was found to be ineligible because he lied about his age.+++++